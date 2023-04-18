In 1955, the total number of words in our federal tax code was 409,000. Today, it is about 4 million. It is time to simplify the federal tax code, and we need to make our state tax code less regressive.
The idea of simplifying our tax code might be the only policy that all Americans support universally.
If our federal tax laws fail to pass the fairness test, we must begin by looking in a mirror. My wife and I managed to save some money and pay cash for a modest retirement house rather than a large house on a lake. Until our retirement, we were the beneficiaries of our nation’s largest housing subsidy. If you are thinking of HUD housing vouchers, you would be wrong; the largest housing subsidy is the mortgage interest deduction from income taxes.
The mortgage interest deduction is terrible housing policy. It rewards well-off households for buying housing larger than they need while giving nothing to lower-income families who rent. If we want a more just nation, the mortgage interest subsidy should be the first deletion from our tax code.
I know that most people want to do the “right thing,” but we must realize that if we want to address injustice, we must begin by admitting that we are all part of the problem and all of us must be part of the solution.
The next time you purchase a burger from one of the chains on Highway 27, you may be part of the problem. Some of these chains refuse to pay workers a living wage while claiming that their profits are too low. Investigating reporters discovered that some of these chains put store ownership in the name of overseas subsidiaries in low-tax countries. These subsidiaries then charge the U.S. chain high rents that result in lower U.S. taxes for them, and other taxpayers are expected to make up the tax shortfall. Meanwhile, shareholders gain more wealth.
Turning to Florida taxes, Florida does not have an income tax and collects most of its revenue from property and sales taxes. Both are regressive.
The Florida homestead exemption is a property tax break that’s offered based on a home’s assessed value and provides exemptions within a certain value limit. With it, you can reduce the taxable value of your home by as much as $50,000 (more if you are disabled, etc.) if you owned your property on Jan. 1 of the tax year. This tax break is important to low-income homeowners, but it has a serious policy flaw. A high-income household living in a million-dollar mansion on Lake Jackson gets the same subsidy as a poor household. This can be fixed with an income cap. Renters get zero benefit from the homeowners deduction.
Sales taxes, the other major source of revenue for Florida, hurt lower-income households. A low-income person buying school clothes at Walmart will not be offered a discount at checkout. A state income tax could be designed to be progressive and solve our problem of regressivity. Since none of our state legislators are known to be poor, doing the right thing in this case could be a major character test.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.