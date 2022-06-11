Our nation was brought to our knees when a lone shooter massacred 19 children and two school teachers. Authorities are still wringing their hands, “How could something like this happen in a small, beautiful town in Texas?” There are still questions to be answered. A whole lot of love, prayers and healing will be needed in the days ahead.
There is nothing new under the sun. The first family had one brother rose and murdered his brother. Because Satan is the author of the evil and wickedness of man.
Ephesians 2:2 – “Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:”
God wiped everyone off the face of the earth in the flood except Noah and his family in the flood. He told them to go out and replenish the earth.
Man continued to disobey God and the downward spiral of humanity continued “and every man did what was right in his own eyes”. The death penalty was in effect until 173 years ago, now only 29 states still support the death penalty.
God said, “Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.”
The Bible was the basis of our Constitution and in turn our school system from the beginning. Marxist took the liberty, access to the Bible was removed from our schools in 1963. It was the most spiritually devastating decision in our nation’s history. The results: were that academic achievement plummeted including SAT scores. There was an increased rate of out-of-wedlock births, illegal drug use, increase in juvenile crime and deterioration of school behavior. Just as elections have consequences, so do congressional decisions. “When we remove that moral emphasis – this is what can result.”
In the year of 2022, Marxist progressives have determined everyone should be on the same level, no SATs, awards or special recognition of a job well done. That is Communism. At their discretion you can steal $999 worth of goods with no retribution, you can peacefully demonstrate, even though the building behind you is the one you torched, no need to worry if you are charged, they will release you almost immediately. They have also said you can abort a baby at birth or even after birth if you change your mind, you can kill the baby. Americans are also being informed if they decided they would want to be the other sex they can get meds and make the change.
CBN News reported there is a growing trend of regret among people left in turmoil by their transgender transitions. https://alkitab.app/v/47fdd6631763The
Man can not change God’s plan. Genesis 1:27 “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”
Millions of our children are taught the lie under CRT. Because of COVID-19 our children have lost two years of the three R’s and left to fill their minds with violent video games and everything wicked found on the internet. It is the opinion of this writer TIC-TOC should be forbidden to Americans access to the internet. They are our enemy spying and indoctrinating us in devious ways. Satan is the “prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:”
Today is Memorial Day. I am grieving over a dear friend lost in the Korean War. My heart aches when I see the multitudes of veterans without limbs, eyes without sight, faces burned beyond recognition. When our founders wrote the Constitution and Bill of Rights, they would never dream Americans could stoop so low.
The 2022 elections are around the corner. Let us step up and do something about the carnage. We can’t do it by sitting home and not voting, without prayerful consideration of those we put in office and without God’s help.
Psalms 33:12 – “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”
Betty Hendsbee is a resident of Sebring.