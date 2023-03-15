Colorectal cancer is not a disease many people are comfortable talking about. That’s understandable. But we do need to talk about it. Did you know that colorectal cancer is the second leading deadly cancer in the United States among cancers that affect both men and women? I had no idea until researching for this article. I do know that my sister’s life was probably saved by a screening colonoscopy several years ago which allowed the doctors to remove 9 pre-cancerous polyps from her colon before they could turn deadly. And I remember when Katie Couric had her colonoscopy live on TV in 2000 to urge everyone to get screened. Her husband had passed two years earlier at age 41 from colon cancer that caused no symptoms until it was too late. She wanted to show people the test was nothing to worry about. That got my attention.

During the month of March, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County promotes colorectal cancer awareness and encourages everyone age 45 or older to have a screening test. There are several test options, depending on your health history and other factors, so talk to your doctor about what test is best for you. Test options include stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and a CT (virtual) colonoscopy.

Recommended for you