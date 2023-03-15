Colorectal cancer is not a disease many people are comfortable talking about. That’s understandable. But we do need to talk about it. Did you know that colorectal cancer is the second leading deadly cancer in the United States among cancers that affect both men and women? I had no idea until researching for this article. I do know that my sister’s life was probably saved by a screening colonoscopy several years ago which allowed the doctors to remove 9 pre-cancerous polyps from her colon before they could turn deadly. And I remember when Katie Couric had her colonoscopy live on TV in 2000 to urge everyone to get screened. Her husband had passed two years earlier at age 41 from colon cancer that caused no symptoms until it was too late. She wanted to show people the test was nothing to worry about. That got my attention.
During the month of March, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County promotes colorectal cancer awareness and encourages everyone age 45 or older to have a screening test. There are several test options, depending on your health history and other factors, so talk to your doctor about what test is best for you. Test options include stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and a CT (virtual) colonoscopy.
The doctor will talk to you about your personal health history. This is important because it may show that you have a higher risk for colorectal disease. Factors such as having a close relative who had polyps or cancer, having a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis, or if you have a genetic syndrome called familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (Lynch syndrome) all may increase your risk of colorectal disease and make it even more important that you are screened, perhaps earlier and more often than people without such history.
One thing to keep in mind is that most colorectal cancer happens to people who do not have a family history of the disease, so don’t wait for symptoms to develop, or ignore them if they do. Screening can spot disease before symptoms are noticed. Symptoms of colorectal disease may include changes in bowel habits, blood in or on stool, abdominal pain, aches, or cramps that won’t go away, and unexplained weight loss. Please contact your health care provider if you notice any of these symptoms. Screening can also find pre-cancerous polyps so they can be removed and detect colorectal cancer in the early stages when treatment is most effective.
Again, I realize this is one of those health issues nobody wants to talk about. It’s very personal. It may be embarrassing. The screening tests are a bit undignified. It can also be deadly. You are worth the effort. Talk to your doctor now. If you do not have a health care provider, DOH-Highlands offers adult primary care in our Sebring office. Call 863-386-6040 to make an appointment with one of our caring health professionals. Most of all, don’t ignore symptoms or that nagging feeling something is wrong. Surely your health is worth a few minutes of discomfort. If a loved one is having concerns about colorectal disease, join them in getting screened. Having a “battle buddy” can often help us get through life’s tougher moments. And you will both be better for it.
For more information on colorectal disease, screenings, and treatments, please visit Screen for Life: National Colorectal Cancer Action Campaign | CDC.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.