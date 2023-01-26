With all my heart I cherish the saga of George Santos (aka Anthony Devolder, aka Anthony Zabrovsky) because he’s the quintessential epitome of the MAGA freak show.

The bad news is he now sits on two House committees thanks to Kevin McCarthy, who needed his vote in order to become Speaker. The good news is hardly a day goes by without a fresh revelation about the fraud whom House Republicans have clutched to their bosoms.

