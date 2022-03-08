Today, residents living within the Sebring city limits have the opportunity to vote in the election for City Council. Over the past year, the direction that Sebring is going in has been a source of contention. Many have pushed for stronger economic development whereas other residents have wanted to keep the historical city where it currently is, leaving very little support for the middle ground. At the same time, Sebring is beginning to see an influx of new residents, making the direction that Sebring chooses to take even more importance.
That being said, today is the best way for people to voice their opinions and beliefs about the state of Sebring. Three strong candidates are running today: Councilman Roland Bishop, Councilman Charlie Lowrance, and Terry Mendel. Voters will be able for two candidates to fill the two seats on the City Council.
Councilman Roland Bishop was appointed to the position back in August in accordance with residential rules regarding his predecessor. That has not limited his desire to succeed in the position and Councilman Bishop has brought a fresh perspective to the City Council. He is a life-long resident of Highlands County, willing to work towards progress while respecting our city’s historical background.
Running as well is incumbent councilman Charlie Lowrance, who has served the City of Sebring for several years. He has campaigned heavily on the slogan “Experience matters” and is hoping to keep bringing this experience to the City Council. He has been a strong proponent of progress and hopes to keep the city moving at a faster pace, citing his faster lifestyle as a fireman at recent City Council meetings.
Challenging the two incumbent councilmen is Terry Mendel, a self-described Christian conservative and life-long Sebring resident. Mendel is hoping to bring a brand new perspective to the table that includes limiting the spending of the Sebring CRA and strengthening relationships with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. Mendel’s decision making would be based on a different set of ideals for the future of Sebring and it would be interesting to see what she would bring to the table.
Regardless of who you think would make the best city councilman or councilwoman, the important thing is that you vote. As I have always written about our local elections, these are the ones that count the most and yet are the ones that are participated in the least.
The City Council decides a multitude of agenda items every two weeks, items that directly impact our lives and are often more important than what happens in Washington. The manner in which your city tax dollars and the rate at which they are used will be decided by two of the three candidates running in today’s election. Therefore, make sure to stop by sometime today to your local polling station and submit your vote for City Council. This is the best and easiest way to demonstrate your feelings about the state of our beautiful city. You cannot complain about the direction Sebring is going if you decided not to vote.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.