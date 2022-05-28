Normally, I try to be upbeat in this space. I figure there’s plenty of negativity out there and I see myself as providing a break from all that by hopefully giving you something to smile about.
I can’t do that this week.
An 18-year-old bought himself two assault rifles and a bunch of ammo. After apparently shooting his grandmother in the face, he drove to an elementary school, got inside, and barricaded himself in a classroom. He then proceeded to murder 19 children and their two teachers before authorities managed to break down the door and kill him.
Nineteen third and fourth graders. Innocents. Two teachers who were at the wrong place at the wrong time. Reports I’ve read state that the children’s bodies were so riddled with bullets that it’s going to take DNA to figure out who is who.
People are rightfully outraged. The shooter committed a heinous act. I don’t know why he felt compelled to do this, and we probably will never have the answer to that question. But no reason could justify this. None.
There were apparently warning signs that we’re learning about after it’s too late. I’m wondering where this guy’s parents were in all this. So many questions, and we’re still trying to find answers.
And in our outrage the same tired arguments and buzzwords come out. We need better mental health screening. We need fewer guns. We need armed teachers. And everybody has their pet stance, and few are willing to listen to another viewpoint.
I would love to be able to be a wise woman and tell you I know what we should do. That I have the magic solution that will keep another atrocity like this from happening again. And it would be something everyone could get behind and the problem of gun violence would be solved.
Except I’m not that wise. Not by a long shot.
The truth is, I don’t have a ready answer to the question, “what should we do?” I could say that we need to reevaluate the gun culture in this country. I could say this guy should never have been sold a weapon. I could offer thoughts and prayers, which are sincerely meant by those who do so but are sometimes seen as a copout.
I will dare to point out that our culture has changed over time. Respect for others, a reverence for life, an appeal to Judeo-Christian values – these have degraded over the years. Our culture has grown more violent; people have become hardened in spirit.
You may think you have all the answers to this issue. There are those on both sides of the gun violence crisis who are convinced they do. And woe betide anyone who disagrees with them.
Another thing that’s changed, and not for the better – we’ve quit listening to each other.
Sadly, the general consensus of those I’ve seen is that nothing will change. Both sides are too entrenched, too invested in their pet solution to do something silly like see if they can learn from those they don’t agree with.
This means that another atrocity like what happened in a small town in Texas is destined to happen again. And again.
Someone once defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different outcome.”
So far, we haven’t changed a thing, and we’re getting the same outcome.
Maybe we need to do something different.
I pray it’s not too late for that.