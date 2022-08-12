Last Saturday we had a great turnout (over 100) at our student/parent orientation for our Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, featuring the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association high school aviation curriculum, and our aeronautical engineering program in partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Lots of enthusiasm and energy was evident from both the students and their parents. We have full enrollment and a waiting list for enrollment slots. We are truly blessed with the support of our school district and community.

Our first day of classes will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center and the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center. (HEAT) Students will travel from our three high school campuses Monday and Wednesday mornings for the program. On Friday when the schools have all the classes on the A/B schedule, students will remain at their schools and work with their instructors.

