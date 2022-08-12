Last Saturday we had a great turnout (over 100) at our student/parent orientation for our Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, featuring the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association high school aviation curriculum, and our aeronautical engineering program in partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Lots of enthusiasm and energy was evident from both the students and their parents. We have full enrollment and a waiting list for enrollment slots. We are truly blessed with the support of our school district and community.
Our first day of classes will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center and the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center. (HEAT) Students will travel from our three high school campuses Monday and Wednesday mornings for the program. On Friday when the schools have all the classes on the A/B schedule, students will remain at their schools and work with their instructors.
There will be many old routines to fall back into, and at the same time many new adventures and opportunities to explore. As a student moves from one grade level to the next, there are new subjects, new teachers, and probably a new mix of classmates. There will be a significant amount of “adjusting” that will occur inside and outside the school. And we were just getting used to the summer routine.
If there would be a key point advice for everyone as we move into the new school year, it would be “Have patience.” Everyone is adjusting; students, teacher, and parents.
Personally, I am very excited about our expanding aviation and engineering programs. We wish we had room for all who are interested, and we will do the best we can with those who have enrolled. My role has shifted as I do not have a specific course to teach, but I’ll be a resource, coach and supporter of our instructional team. I get to spend some individual time with the students as they are working on their projects and constructing the aircraft. I spent so many years as a shop teacher, where after presenting the daily lesson, the rest of the time students were working on their own projects and I had the time to “chat” individually with the students and help them realize there was an adult who cared about them and was there to listen. Those times were magic. I get to do that again this year.
There were some points of advice we shared with our new incoming aviation and engineering students, especially the new-to-high-school ninth graders. For new freshmen, high school will be like drinking from a firehose. In addition to the multi-class schedule and finding the rooms to go to, there are sports, clubs, committees and a host of other activities to get involved in. The message of caution is this: “You can’t do it all and keep your grades up.”
Students will need to identify their priorities and manage their time. This one of the greatest challenges for students today. If they are not going a million miles an hour from one thing to the next, they don’t know what to do with themselves. I remember when my kids were young, we actually scheduled some quiet down-time for them so they just didn’t crash and burn out. That would not be a bad thing for our teenagers to consider today.
Another consideration for the school year is to develop a balanced consistent routine for our children/students. Again, here is the concept of not trying to do everything, but the things that are chosen, are done well.
It is important for the student to take some responsibility for their education. I’m not referring to completing assignments on time, but if something is not understood, ask for help, communicate. As a teacher if there is something I presented that was not clear or made any sense, I need to know that so I can help the student understand what was shared.
I can’t tell you how many times when I found a student was behind in their work in another class, I was told that their teacher in such and such a class doesn’t like them. What the core issue turned out to be was what was presented wasn’t understood and the student was afraid to talk to the teacher to get some help. I encouraged the student to just go and talk to their teacher and see if things could get better, and most of the time things did get better.
Different teachers have different styles and we all learn differently. When the teacher and student are on the same page of understanding, quality learning can happen. We make a strong point to our Aviation and Engineering students to recognize the different teaching and learning styles, but anything we present is worth knowing, and if it not clear, we will do whatever we need to do to develop understanding
Don’t forget about the EAA Pancake Breakfast tomorrow at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, through gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport. We took a summer break and look forward to seeing many of our old friends again, sharing good times and tasty pancakes.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.