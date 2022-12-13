Responding to “Socialist state is not wanted” (Nov. 5, 2022). The writer has no idea what Socialism is; so I offer up this explanation by President Harry Truman (remarks from a speech in Syracuse, New York on Oct. 10, 1952, 70 years ago.). The writer uses a point system, and I will respond to each point.

Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years.

