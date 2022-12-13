Responding to “Socialist state is not wanted” (Nov. 5, 2022). The writer has no idea what Socialism is; so I offer up this explanation by President Harry Truman (remarks from a speech in Syracuse, New York on Oct. 10, 1952, 70 years ago.). The writer uses a point system, and I will respond to each point.
Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years.
Socialism is what they call public power.
Socialism is what they called Social Security.
What he really means is Down with Progressive-down with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and down with Harry Truman’s Fair Deal. That’s all he means.
Socialism is what they called farm price support.
Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance.
Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organization.
Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.
When the Republican candidate inscribes the slogan “Solgan with Socialism” on the banner of his “great crusade” that is really not what he means at all.
Keep in mind, dear reader, that our police, fire, teachers, politicians and every government worker, just to mention a few, are products of Socialism.
2. Trump gave a tax break to the richest Americans. So yes, the writer is correct, increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control.
3. Debt – Biden lowered national debt by 1.4 trillion in his first two years. The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office. It was the third-biggest deficit increase of any president. More than Obama (the Daily Beast, May 29, 2022)
4. The writer mentions gun control – “A well-regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Shall not be infringed”. Nowhere does it say to attack the Capital. After the Revolutionary War, there was no standing army, thus a need for a militia.
Since 2009, there have been 284 mass shootings in the United States, resulting in 1,599 people shot and killed and 1,058 people wounded. When the Second Amendment was written, guns were single shot and could not rip a child’s body to pieces. Just informing the writer. The writer states cannot make a law on one local circumstance.
5. Welfare – It’s called U.S. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), this includes people on Social Security and veterans. You must be a citizen or permanent resident (must provide proof). Meet eligible financial requirements. Not eligible if convicted of a felony. So the writer would have us believe anyone can receive welfare, all you need is to ask.
6. Education – What the writer is saying is what is taking place in Florida right now. The DeSantis government is banning books, banning what teachers can teach and what can be said in the classroom. If little Bobby wants to talk about his two fathers in class, then the teacher must remove Bobby from the classroom. If a Black child questions how Black people were treated in the United States, that subject is closed and the child most likely removed from the classroom.
7. Religion – First Amendment – The Free Exercise Clause protects citizens right to practice their religion as long as the practice doesn’t run afoul of a public morals, or a compelling government interest.(Separation of Church and State) For instance in Prince V. Massachusetts 321 U.S. 158 (1944). The Supreme Court held that a state could force the inoculation of children whose parents would not allow for religious reasons. The State had overriding interest in protecting public health and safety.
8. Class welfare – The writer has this in reverse. The middle class and the poor are heavily taxed, not the rich. Thus, keeping both the middle class and the poor under the control of the rich.
The Republicans blame Biden for inflation. In reality, it’s the corporations that are keeping prices high to make up for what they lost during the pandemic.
Inflation by Country % G20 countries.
Joseph Alviano is a resident of Sebring.