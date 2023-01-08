Did you know Florida is home to the third highest reports of human trafficking of any state in our nation? Florida is also the only state in which there have been cases of sex trafficking in each of its counties. We might think that this issue does not affect Highlands County. However, not only does it happen here, but our area has been identified as a hotspot, with Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park being located right on the U.S. 27 corridor of victims being transported between Orlando and Miami, two of the highest-ranking cities for human trafficking cases.

Human trafficking is the illegal trade of human beings for sexual exploitation or forced labor. It is a form of modern-day slavery. Victims of human trafficking can be young children, teenagers, men and women. They can be U.S. citizens or foreign nationals. Anyone can be a victim and be put to work against their will.

