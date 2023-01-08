Did you know Florida is home to the third highest reports of human trafficking of any state in our nation? Florida is also the only state in which there have been cases of sex trafficking in each of its counties. We might think that this issue does not affect Highlands County. However, not only does it happen here, but our area has been identified as a hotspot, with Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park being located right on the U.S. 27 corridor of victims being transported between Orlando and Miami, two of the highest-ranking cities for human trafficking cases.
Human trafficking is the illegal trade of human beings for sexual exploitation or forced labor. It is a form of modern-day slavery. Victims of human trafficking can be young children, teenagers, men and women. They can be U.S. citizens or foreign nationals. Anyone can be a victim and be put to work against their will.
On top of bodily harm, the psychological and emotional trauma these victims experience can have serious consequences on their lives. Victims and survivors of trafficking often develop mental health disorders to include depression and anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), phobias, sleep and eating disorders, and substance use disorders. They might develop feelings of helplessness and self-blame, but also become emotionally numb. Even if one survives a situation with human trafficking, the trauma can have long-term negative effects on both body and mind, including developing chronic illnesses.
So how can we, Highlands County community members, protect ourselves and each other from human trafficking? The most powerful resource there is to prevent and reduce human trafficking is a community that is aware of the issue, with community members able to recognize a situation of human trafficking when they see it; identify a possible victim, and take the action of reporting it.
If you would like to learn more about human trafficking and how you can be part of preventing someone from becoming a victim or help save a victim, I suggest two resources that are available to you to contact to learn more.
The first is One More Child, a non-profit that offers a free General Human Trafficking 101 training that defines the differences between labor and sex trafficking. It also discusses the differences between adult and minor trafficking including the descriptions of force, fraud, and coercion. It explains vulnerability factors, indicators of sex trafficking, and what the needs of survivors are. You will learn how to recognize and minimize human trafficking. Please contact One More Child at 863-687-8811 or email them at omc-at-circuit10@onemorechild.org
Also, there is the 2023 Human Trafficking Symposium that is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lakes Church in Lakeland. This is also free of charge and will cover topics to include prevention and awareness for parents and teens, the Miami Police Department will share their 55-year trafficking experience, there will be a presentation about self-care and secondary post-traumatic stress and mental health, and a discussion about legislative policy change for perpetrators. Registration for this is required through https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023HTSymposium. Please sign up soon as seating is limited.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.