In the interests of full disclosure, and so you understand where I’m coming from, I need to tell you that I suffer from anxiety and depression. I am in counseling, and I take my medications like a good girl and most of the time, that’s enough to keep me on an even keel.
Most of the time. Not all of the time.
Today, it was as if my meds decided to go on vacation, or at least call in sick. All I know is I woke up feeling overwhelmed by stuff in my life, frustrated about my writing, and in general looking at my plate and seeing it overflow.
This would have been a day that it would be easy to blow off any and all of my obligations and curl up with books, video games, and chocolate. Shut myself up in my bedroom or office and only come out when I absolutely had to.
But among other things I deal with, I have an overdeveloped sense of responsibility that means if I’m expected to do something, I will do my best to get it done. Some days my best isn’t that great, but I’ll at least try.
So, after posting my woes on Facebook and asking for hugs, I put on my big girl panties, as they say, and did stuff. I managed to communicate with other human beings more or less effectively, and got things done that needed to get done.
It helped tremendously that throughout the day my post got a bunch of comments, offering hugs, kindness and concern. They were little bright spots in the day that I needed to keep on going. That doesn’t even cover the hugs and encouragement I got from people at my congregation during Bible study tonight. If you were part of any of that, thank you. It helped.
Someone may think, “But she says she’s a Christian. Christians don’t have bad days, do they?”
Um, yeah. We do. Just like anyone else. We have more tools to deal with them than a non-believer, but we have our share of unhappy times. And times when we need to lean pretty hard on others.
If you know someone who’s having a day like I’m having, please be kind. Don’t tell us to “just snap out of it;” believe me, we would if we could. Don’t accuse us of lacking faith – Elijah, a man of great faith, got depressed to the point of wanting to die (you can read about it in I Kings 19). God didn’t accuse him of lacking faith or tell him to snap out of it – He gave the man time to recover and then gave him something to do.
What can you do if a friend is going through a rough time? Hugs if they want them. An ear if they need to talk, a shoulder if they need to cry. If they need someone to help carry their load, be that someone if you can. Let them know you’re in their corner, and they are not alone.
Chances are tomorrow I’ll feel better. I’ll have a better perspective on things, figure out how to manage what I must manage, and hopefully tease out the knot in my current short story. The world won’t seem quite as huge, and I won’t want to retreat.
And things will be fine. Until the next time they’re not. But I’m blessed to have people on my side who will be light in the darkness. So, I’ll keep on going, thanks to them.