Highlands County schools strive to prepare all students for life after high school. While that preparation includes providing a solid academic foundation, we also know that many more life skills are required for post-secondary success. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share a new and exciting initiative at Avon Park Middle School.
The Career Exploration and Opportunities, or CEO Program, began with discussions between the school and community business leaders. While on a campus visit at Avon Park Middle, Highlands County Education Foundation Board Member Bill Jarrett began discussions with school and district leaders about ways to add to and expand existing career preparation at the middle school level. Shortly after these discussions, a group met to explore ways to introduce students to real-world employment opportunities and give them the skills that today’s employers look for in applicants.
By starting the process at the middle school level of teaching these soft skills, as they are known, the group agreed that young people could begin building a strong foundation of career readiness while gaining awareness of the many post-secondary employment opportunities in the area. Recently, Mr. Jarrett shared that the vision was “to develop a partnership between the student body and the community while introducing the possibilities of the future, and exploring different concepts and jobs through the eyes of the student, highlighting career opportunities in the workforce.”
The course consists of classroom work and real-world work placement. In the classroom portion of the CEO Program, students hear guest speakers from the business community and learn about the specific skills necessary for successful hiring and continued employment.
Many employment skills are covered in the course, such as appropriate greetings, handshakes, punctuality, eye contact, customer service, proper workplace telephone skills, and computer skills. Avon Park Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Griffin-Vandergriff shared that the program “enables our students to explore careers and increases self-awareness” and that the school is “very fortunate … to have our students partner with community business stakeholders” in this unique opportunity.
Additionally, students learn and practice professional presentation, proper business attire, including how to iron their clothes, to ensure they look ready to enter the professional world. Mykle, an eighth grader in the CEO Program, said that the most interesting part of this course so far has been learning to write his résumé, going through the interview process, and seeing how adults handle real-world work situations. He added, “I would tell a student who asked me if they should be in the program that they should take a chance – be in the program because it is going to give them a lot of experience. It will help them when getting a job and when working with different people.”
The CEO course is designed to enable students to explore careers and career clusters and eventually help them make informed choices. As part of this, students use skills they have acquired in class to participate in interviews with businesses and organizations that have partnered with this initiative. Upon successful completion of the interview process, students are hired at local businesses. They will spend 20 hours, outside of school hours, at that business, applying skills in a real-world setting and receiving compensation for their time. Eighth grade CEO student Jahari shared that students choosing to participate in the CEO course should “be willing to take responsibility …. Not only are you representing APMS, but you’re representing your parents and yourself.”
Avon Park Middle School is doing a fantastic job providing this course to their students; however, the strength of this initiative comes from the close school and business community partnership making the CEO Program possible. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all of the companies who have stepped up to show their commitment to the community and the students in the CEO course: Bill Jarrett Ford, AdventHealth, The Palms of Sebring, Just Like Home Pet Hotel, Dr. Tina Thomas, Highlands Aviation and Aerospace, South Florida State College, Get Fish Slapped, and C. Parke Sutherland. Highlands County is a community that has always supported our youth, and I am certain that this list will continue to expand in the future.
The potential of this program is tremendous, and we are excited to see the opportunities to which this new offering leads. Regarding the long-term outcome of the CEO initiative, Mr. Jarrett added, “That will be answered by these brave students who have stepped out of their comfort zone to shape this program.”
The CEO Program is just one of many innovative ways our schools are working to meet the needs of all students by demonstrating our district vision of Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders. I look forward to sharing more information about other exciting programs offered in our schools in future superintendent’s updates.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the Highlands County School District.