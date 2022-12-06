Highlands County public schools are currently short 51 full-time teachers. In addition, we have 22 support staff vacancies. These are huge numbers for our little county. Last year in Florida as a whole there were 5,000 teacher vacancies! This year that number has increased to 8,000 teacher vacancies; that equates to 8,000 teachers divided by 30 students per teacher equals 267 classrooms without a teacher-certified teacher.

Our teacher pay is so low that Florida ranks 48th in the nation in teacher salaries.

