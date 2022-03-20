When at the end of my column, I say, “share your thoughts” I really mean it. I love hearing thoughtful reader feedback like this one.
“Your editorial (2/20/2022) mentioned two points in its conclusion:
”1. The influx of people into Florida.
”2. The planning (or lack thereof) by our local and state officials for this influx.
”On the first matter, you mentioned that Florida has long been an attractive destination for people moving from other areas of the country. You mentioned one attractive element, the lack of an income tax, was enacted when Democrats were in leadership in the state.
”This feature is indeed very attractive. While it was not a deciding factor for my wife and me, it was a nice “plus.” We retired and moved here from Washington (the state, not D.C.) in autumn 2020.
”You opined that the steady flow of new residents into this state had little or nothing to do with the politics in other states. I cannot claim my research on this topic followed any particularly scientific formula. But I have found that almost all of the new arrivals I have spoken with in our area list the open, business-friendly lack of COVID-related panic in this state as a motivating factor for their moving here.
”Regarding the second point, I share your concerns about the endgame strategy for this rapid expansion here in Florida. I have noticed what I fear is a dreadful —and negligent — lack of infrastructure for all this expansion.
”Traffic delays have increased significantly in the 1 1/2 years that we have been here. Part of that increase may be due the easing of concerns about COVID and life moving back toward “normal.” However, I believe we are also seeing population outstripping infrastructure.
”A while back, I observed a posted notice near our home for a proposed subdivision of 432 new homes. The notice encouraged comments to the Polk County Commission on the subject. I drafted a letter in which I expressed my belief in as little restriction as possible on personal property rights. If the owner of an orchard decides to sell to a developer, so be it — unless their transaction impacts my property value. (The old adage, Your right to swing your arms ends at my nose.)
”I told the Commission that I had no problem with the development if the developer or the Commission could assure me that sufficient infrastructure (traffic lights, access/egress points for the subdivision, road expansion of Hwy 27 and I-4, etc.) were included in the package. The Commission point of contact replied that he would put me down as “Opposed.” I guess I had my answer.
”I have read in your paper that Haines City is expected to grow rapidly from 26K to 75K residents in the next few years. This exponential growth gives bragging rights (as you pointed out) and brings in revenue from property taxes. But it also carries some negative side effects. Is Haines City really ready to deal with some bigger city problems? They come with this expansion and growth. Have they developed any plans along these lines?
”Like you, all I hear is the glad-handing about the explosive growth. I hear nothing about strategies to accommodate this growth. I will admit that I am concerned. I think Florida is a wonderful place to live, and the politics, the patriotic fervor, and the support of law enforcement are huge factors in this appeal.
”I don’t want to keep others out. But I do want our government officials working to be actively planning and strategizing to keep Florida from becoming grid-locked Los Angeles and Seattle.
”Just some thoughts. I apologize for my verbosity.” J
Thanks, J, for your thoughtful note. Readers, share your thoughts.
