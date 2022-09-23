It was the first time in my recent train travels: an Amtrak train was on time. Pulling into Savannah, Georgia at 4:37 a.m., Amtrak train number 91 was on time coming from New York City. My 13-year-old grandson Isaiah was about to take his first ride on a train. As an experienced train traveler and dutiful grandfather, I saw it as a calling and an honor to guide him on his first train trip.

It all began with his dad informing me Isaiah was developing an interest in N-scale model railroading. Isaiah is home schooled, so it gave us some flexibility for GramBecky handling the lessons and my handling the construction of the N-scale layout. The plan was for his dad to come and retrieve Isaiah and the layout in 10 days.

