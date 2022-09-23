It was the first time in my recent train travels: an Amtrak train was on time. Pulling into Savannah, Georgia at 4:37 a.m., Amtrak train number 91 was on time coming from New York City. My 13-year-old grandson Isaiah was about to take his first ride on a train. As an experienced train traveler and dutiful grandfather, I saw it as a calling and an honor to guide him on his first train trip.
It all began with his dad informing me Isaiah was developing an interest in N-scale model railroading. Isaiah is home schooled, so it gave us some flexibility for GramBecky handling the lessons and my handling the construction of the N-scale layout. The plan was for his dad to come and retrieve Isaiah and the layout in 10 days.
As we said our good-byes and boarded, the car attendant showed us to our room. I reserved a sleeper room for extra space for the trip. As we pulled out of the station in the dark, we could not see anything out our windows and soon realized there was a waiting freight train on the track next to us. Mystery solved. Soon we were clear of other trains and rolling south at 79 mph. I could see Isaiah’s eyes were heavy and I asked if he wanted to take advantage of the bunk bed above the seat. As soon as he hit the bunk, he was out until about 9 a.m. So much for the thrill of the ride, but then 13-year-olds need their sleep. Later the car attendant came by for our lunch orders, and at our reserved time we went to the dining car for lunch. Isaiah was warming up to the train ride.
One of the fun things I did was to pull up my GPS navigation app on my phone. It tracked our location on the train tracks, and using the satellite view I could see the surrounding features from a birds-eye view and look out the window and view as we zoomed past. I also had the Amtrak train tracker app that gave the status of train 91. We were on time for every scheduled stop and in some cases ahead of schedule. How could this be, on an Amtrak train?
We were scheduled to be in Sebring at 2:35 p.m., so I called Becky to let her know we would be on time, or so I thought. Above Avon Park we started to slow down. Was there a problem? Was there a “slow order” for track conditions with all the recent rain? After Avon Park we were going even slower; I could have walked faster than the train was moving. This was confusing, but soon the mystery was solved. I checked the Amtrak schedule and train 92, our north-bound sister train was scheduled into Sebring at about the same time we were to be there coming south. Only problem was the Sebring station has only one track.
So, we were parked on a siding north of Sebring waiting for train 92 to arrive at Sebring, load and continue past us so we would have a clear track to Sebring. We finally arrived at Sebring 45 minutes late. Maybe the Amtrak plan was to have 91 make up time on all the straight track south of Sebring as it headed to Miami.
The 10 days with Isaiah went by quickly, and the home school lessons fell to the wayside as we concentrated on building the 4x8 N-scale layout from a track plan Isaiah selected. The home school lessons turned into an intense 10-day “shop class”. Planning, measuring and using power tools were lessons taught by a hands-on approach. It was time well spent in so many ways. Pictures of the construction are posted on my Facebook page. When we were not building the layout, Isaiah was with Becky learning about dog training and working with Skye, our Aussie/border collie mix. They became quite a team and it eased Isaiah missing his dog at home.
By day nine, the model trains were running, and Isaiah was the chief engineer of his railroad. I got to know Isaiah better and to him, I was now more than that grandfather that lives in Florida. The other amazing feat was fitting the 4x8-foot layout platform and detached legs into the Honda Odyssey for the trip back to Savannah. The only downside is that now Skye is wandering around the house wondering where is her boy?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.