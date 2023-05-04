1000 Friends of Florida is sounding the alarm on very damaging legislation at risk of becoming law: SB 540/HB 359. Local Government Comprehensive Plans sponsored by Representative Wyman Duggan, a Republican and development lawyer from Jacksonville, and Senator Nick DiCeglie, a Republican and businessman from Indian Rocks Beach. We anticipate this will pass and be forwarded soon to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.
This terribly misguided legislation would threaten ordinary Floridians with financial ruin for exercising their right to legally challenge amendments that they believe conflict with comprehensive plans – the blueprints for growth created with citizen input in their communities. Because comprehensive plans are typically amended to pave the way for expanded development, this bill would eliminate a crucial check and balance on growth in Florida’s community planning process, dealing a devastating and permanent blow to effective citizen engagement.
If the House passes this bill, we urge Gov. DeSantis to veto it to fulfill the commitment he made in his January executive order “to improve local government long-term comprehensive planning that ensures sustainable growth while protecting our natural resources.”
While the current legislative session has seen an abundance of bills on a wide range of controversial topics, the potential for lasting harm to Florida’s environment, economy and quality of life from incompatible development facilitated by HB 359/SB 540 should not be overlooked. If this bill becomes law, citizens who exercise their right to legally challenge amendments to their communities’ comprehensive plans and lose could get clobbered with the expense of covering the attorney fees and costs for the winning side, which would include the local government and could also include any other parties who chose to intervene in the case.
It’s not unusual for developers to intervene, hiring lawyers at $600–$800 an hour and racking up tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars defending comprehensive plan amendments intended to greenlight their developments. The practical impact of this enormous financial risk would be to put an end to citizen challenges, removing the only effective enforcement mechanism for comprehensive plans.
This would be especially damaging to the multibillion-dollar taxpayer-funded effort to restore the Everglades; developers have proposed a series of comprehensive plan amendments in Miami-Dade County to build major developments on land needed to restore the River of Grass.
But it would have dire consequences for water quality, traffic congestion and other environmental and quality of life issues throughout Florida. Without feasible citizen challenges as a check, these proposed amendments to the comprehensive plans may very well come to pass.
Supporters of this bill have made a series of claims to defend it. All the claims are specious.
The claim: Citizens who challenge comprehensive plan amendments should have “skin in the game” by taking on the risk of paying the prevailing side’s costs.
The facts: A typical citizens’ challenge of a comprehensive plan amendment can cost tens of thousands of dollars for lawyers and expert witnesses. Those citizens have more than enough skin in the game.
The claim: The bill will curtail frivolous legal challenges from citizens.
The facts: State law already provides that judges can order anyone filing a frivolous lawsuit, or a lawsuit intended only to delay a project or harass its supporters, to pay the legal costs of the defendants. This means that the only citizens truly targeted under SB 540/HB 359 are those with legitimate grounds to challenge a comprehensive plan amendment.
The claim: The bill doesn’t eliminate the requirement for multiple public hearings to consider comprehensive plan amendments, so citizens have more than enough opportunities in those hearings to express their opposition to amendments.
The facts: Citizens are typically limited to 3 minutes or less to express their opposition in those hearings. The developers behind the amendment often have no limits on their time.
The claim: Citizens can hold elected officials accountable for approving amendments that violate comprehensive plans by voting them out of office at the next election.
The facts: When a comprehensive plan amendment clears the way for a development that makes an irreversible change to a community, ousting the local officials responsible after the fact is too little, too late.
The claim: The bill will expand the supply of affordable housing by removing obstacles to development.
The facts: SB 540/HB 359 is not limited to comprehensive plan amendments dealing with affordable housing. In fact, there is not a single reference in the bill to affordable housing. The timing couldn’t be worse for a bill that would stifle citizen engagement in planning for the future of their communities, when Florida is adding at least 1,000 residents a day and sea level rise, flooding and stronger storms demand more thoughtful planning.
Conclusion: For the reasons outlined above, 1000 Friends of Florida adamantly opposes SB 540/HB 359. Please visit 1000fof.org/legis/2023-legislative-session to find out more about these and other bills up for consideration this session.
Jane West is 1000 Friends of Florida’s policy and planning director. Created in 1985, 1000 Friends advocates for sound community planning and the rights of citizens to have meaningful participation in the process. To find out more, visit www.1000fof.org.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.