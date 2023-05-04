1000 Friends of Florida is sounding the alarm on very damaging legislation at risk of becoming law: SB 540/HB 359. Local Government Comprehensive Plans sponsored by Representative Wyman Duggan, a Republican and development lawyer from Jacksonville, and Senator Nick DiCeglie, a Republican and businessman from Indian Rocks Beach. We anticipate this will pass and be forwarded soon to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

This terribly misguided legislation would threaten ordinary Floridians with financial ruin for exercising their right to legally challenge amendments that they believe conflict with comprehensive plans – the blueprints for growth created with citizen input in their communities. Because comprehensive plans are typically amended to pave the way for expanded development, this bill would eliminate a crucial check and balance on growth in Florida’s community planning process, dealing a devastating and permanent blow to effective citizen engagement.

