Highlands County is blessed with outstanding administrators, teachers, and staff. Their impact on students is tremendous, but no matter how effective the instruction, it only works when students are present to receive it. In this Superintendent’s Corner, I will share some information about the importance of regular school attendance, the consequences of chronic truancy, and the efforts in the district to ensure that all children attend school daily.
Chronic absenteeism is typically defined as missing 10 percent of school days, excused or unexcused, over the course of the school year. This works out to missing roughly 18 days per year. Numerous studies over time have shown that missing school puts young people at risk of not falling only academically behind but also of other consequences. The United States Department of Education has found that chronic absenteeism is a strong predictor, more even than test scores, of whether or not a child will drop out of school before graduating.
Across the nation, the rate of chronic absenteeism is greater at the high school level, with almost half the high schools in the nation reporting high absentee rates. While more prevalent at the secondary level, research indicates that missing school in the early grades of elementary school will put a child significantly behind in foundational math and reading skills and are less likely to be reading proficiently by third grade.
While the potential impact of chronic absenteeism is certainly alarming, we can have some control with interventions, outreach, and awareness building, and through school and home interventions over an issue. Absenteeism is a priority area in our District Strategic Plan, under Goal 2, which addresses meeting the needs of the whole child.
Strong relationships are key to any successful effort to address this issue. Teachers and staff work diligently to create strong relationships with students and parents when working through attendance issues, and we have explored numerous mentoring opportunities. Research shows a strong correlation between school attendance and school and family relationships. A study on the impact of mentoring programs found that young adults who face opportunity gaps are 55% more likely to graduate and enroll in college than peers who do not have a mentor.
There are a wide array of causes for chronic absenteeism, and no one solution will address every issue keeping children from attending school. Our school social workers work closely with school staff to assess each instance of chronic absenteeism. Every student with attendance issues is unique, as are the circumstances contributing to this problem. School and district staff meet with students and families to review attendance history and assess what barriers prevent regular school attendance. In some instances, we have resources in place at the school or district level to improve a student’s regular attendance. In other cases, and depending on the issues the student and family are facing, we work to connect them with the appropriate community agency or organization that can assist with ensuring the child is in school each day.
We understand, of course, that students do get sick, and in some cases, certain appointments are necessary, and students miss school as a result.
We work with parents and ask that they ensure they are in school unless a student is genuinely sick. When possible, schedule non-emergency appointments for after school or on days when there is no school or early release. Missing one day per week may not seem like much, but that adds up quickly, and one missed day per week equates to thirty-six missed days for a school year.
That is roughly the equivalent of missing seven weeks of school, and it would be nearly impossible to recover from the loss of that much instructional time.
We know parents want their children to succeed in school and life. We value our partnerships with families and encourage parents with attendance issues to reach out to their school or the district. In many cases, the solutions are readily available, and minor attendance issues can be resolved. In cases with more significant barriers, contacting the school to seek support is an important first step in identifying the resources needed to get back on track with regular school attendance.
Being in school each day will help ensure that students have the academic skills and knowledge to succeed both in school and after graduation as they pursue college, career, or other post-secondary options. Throughout a school career spanning kindergarten to the graduation stage, there can be many challenges impacting attendance. I am confident that together, schools and families can help children successfully overcome these barriers and navigate the course toward a bright and successful future.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Highlands County Schools.