Highlands County is blessed with outstanding administrators, teachers, and staff. Their impact on students is tremendous, but no matter how effective the instruction, it only works when students are present to receive it. In this Superintendent’s Corner, I will share some information about the importance of regular school attendance, the consequences of chronic truancy, and the efforts in the district to ensure that all children attend school daily.

Chronic absenteeism is typically defined as missing 10 percent of school days, excused or unexcused, over the course of the school year. This works out to missing roughly 18 days per year. Numerous studies over time have shown that missing school puts young people at risk of not falling only academically behind but also of other consequences. The United States Department of Education has found that chronic absenteeism is a strong predictor, more even than test scores, of whether or not a child will drop out of school before graduating.

