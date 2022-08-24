August is National Breastfeeding Month, reminding everyone that breastfeeding is one of the best things you can give your baby. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County hosts the federal Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, or WIC, that works to provide nutrition resources and help pregnant women and their children, up to age 5, learn and maintain healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime. Another focus of this program is breastfeeding support and education.
This year’s theme is “Step Up for Breastfeeding,” which encourages everyone to join the call to action for increased education and support for breastfeeding nationwide. Breastfeeding can be a challenging journey, and every experience is different. Resources may be limited. Workplace policies may not encourage breastfeeding. Public behavior can be unwelcoming. Fortunately, there are many agencies and coalitions that work to help make this easier, including the WIC programs and Healthy Start Coalitions in all Florida counties, including Highlands. More information about local resources can be found at https://www.healthystarthhp.org and WIC — Women, Infants, and Children Program | Florida Department of Health in Highlands (floridahealth.gov)
At the health department, we have a team of two certified lactation counselors: Khalila Montague, CLC, WIC breastfeeding coordinator and peer counselor; and, Carolina Santana, CLC, WIC breastfeeding peer counselor. As an example of their deep dedication to this cause, both Carolina and Khalila are available to clients seven days a week until 9 p.m.
In celebration of breastfeeding month, the team has been contacting our clients to congratulate them on their successes and offering small tokens of appreciation to those who have come to the office in person. Additionally, there will be a drawing for an electronic breast pump from all clients who have either been seen in the office or spoken with by phone during the month of August. The WIC department can be reached by calling their Sebring office at 863-382-7216.
Learn what you can do to support breastfeeding in your community or even just your own family at Learn | WIC Breastfeeding Support (usda.gov). This site offers helpful information on all facets of breastfeeding for both the mom and her personal support team. It begins with general breastfeeding basics and moves to more specific topics like planning during pregnancy, talking to your family, breastfeeding rights and challenges, and so much more. There is even information on how to prepare for breastfeeding during disasters, which may be particularly helpful during this time of year in Florida.
August is also Immunization Awareness Month, so I would be remiss if I didn’t remind everyone that vaccines are an important tool in preventing infant mortality. They give parents the power to protect their children … and others. Part of a healthy start is on-time vaccinations.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County encourages all parents to check in with their child’s health care provider to review required and recommended vaccines and update health records. If you do not have a current provider, the health department offers a full range of childhood immunizations at low or no cost to families who qualify through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. Please call 863-382-7272 to make an appointment.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.