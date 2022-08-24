August is National Breastfeeding Month, reminding everyone that breastfeeding is one of the best things you can give your baby. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County hosts the federal Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, or WIC, that works to provide nutrition resources and help pregnant women and their children, up to age 5, learn and maintain healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime. Another focus of this program is breastfeeding support and education.

This year’s theme is “Step Up for Breastfeeding,” which encourages everyone to join the call to action for increased education and support for breastfeeding nationwide. Breastfeeding can be a challenging journey, and every experience is different. Resources may be limited. Workplace policies may not encourage breastfeeding. Public behavior can be unwelcoming. Fortunately, there are many agencies and coalitions that work to help make this easier, including the WIC programs and Healthy Start Coalitions in all Florida counties, including Highlands. More information about local resources can be found at https://www.healthystarthhp.org and WIC — Women, Infants, and Children Program | Florida Department of Health in Highlands (floridahealth.gov)

