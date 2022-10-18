While I continue to try to keep up with submitting articles to Storyworth, I often have to play “catch up” because it is more important to me that I touch base with you every week than that I ever get my memoir written. Storyworth sends frequent prompts to encourage writers to submit articles for the book that will be published for them in a year.
The most recent prompt asked “Have you ever missed a flight?” Most likely they were inquiring of passengers but this reminded me of when I missed a flight I was supposed to be working.
I was a new-hire Eastern Airlines stewardess in the early ‘60s, staying overnight with my step-sister somewhere way out in New Jersey on a New York layover. The next morning, strolling the several blocks to the rural train station, I got carried away picking up autumn leaves and stuffing them into my little suitcase. There was always a prettier pile just a little further away. I kept getting further and further away from the cute little station, but I was oblivious, in a technicolor dream-like state of mind.
The fragrances on the cool breeze were intoxicating. It was still 85 degrees in Miami and everything was just plain old green, green, green there. Time stood still. Had I not been in uniform, I might have been tempted to roll in some of the deep drifts of colorful leaves all around me. I was still blocks from the train station when I glanced up to see the train had already come and gone, disappearing into the distance on its way to New York. Without me. I called Crew Scheduling. They had to replace me on my flight. Nobody even balled me out. Instead, my situation seemed to amuse everybody when I finally got to the airport.
You see, by the time I had been flying for a year, nobody was even surprised by my antics and mishaps any more ... amused but not surprised. Had they been calling me Jane (my legal name) instead of Sam, I would probably have been known as ‘Calamity Jane.’ It got to the point where I even got “credit” for zany things I hadn’t done, the comment being “It was probably just Sam Heede, Captain Saunders’ girl, ... again.”
For instance, during my first year flying when an engine burst into flames at 30,000 feet, my lengthy explanation and assurances to the passengers somehow gave them the impression I was telling them this was a “routine occurrence.” That wasn’t at all what I said, of course, but somehow what I did say (I was pretty darned excited myself) got lost in the translation and in the excitement of the moment. We landed safely, minus one entire engine. Afterward, some relieved passengers interviewed said that one flight attendant was just wonderful, kept them calm. “She told us it was routine ...”
So, here I am with a suitcase full of autumn leaves and no flight to work back home. I should have been in so much trouble but, instead, I flew back to Miami in first class as I amused passengers with why I was sitting there among them in uniform instead of working my own trip home. I almost pulled my suitcase down from the overhead compartment for ‘Show and Tell.’
Restless after the beverage service, I wandered around the cabin talking to passengers and suggesting all the best places to visit in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. I had a rapt audience. A month later when I checked in for a flight, I was told to see my supervisor. I’m thinking, “Here it comes — the reprimand ...” As soon as I sat down, she slid two complimentary letters across her desk toward me saying, “These will go in your file. It would seem you got these comp letters from passengers on a flight you did not even work. Thanks, Sam.” Other than losing some flight pay for missing my original flight, I was not even reprimanded.
Chalk it up to a Florida girl getting carried away on one of her first Autumns in the New York/New Jersey area. I’m reminded of that trip every year around Thanksgiving when I watch those seasonal Hallmark movies. I kept the leaves until they faded and shattered into dusty little pieces but I’ll have the memories forever. Just one of my many adventures over a long career. It’s amazing what you can get away with if you have a nice smile.