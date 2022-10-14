I opened the “people door” to the hangar and I could hear Puff say to me ‘Where the #$%@ have you been? I’ve been shut in here from well before all the clattering and noise outside from wind and things started hitting the doors. I was scared”.
“Ok, chill out, I was at home preparing for the storm and afterward, cleaning up. Today is the first day everything is getting back to normal. Be thankful you were in a secure place as many of your ilk didn’t survive the storm and are destined to become soda cans.”
After unpinning the door as usual I went to move it and it would not budge. I soon discovered another pin that was installed by the airport staff 10 feet up on the door. Not having a 10-foot ladder handy, I MacGyvered it by standing on my hangar stepstool and banging the pin out with the end of a tow bar.
Now, I’ll open the door and start turning Avgas into noise. NOT! I found the first sliding door was damaged by the storm and jammed against the building making it unable to slide out of the way. That was the end of flying for the morning. I informed the airport facilities folks and went off to the other agendas for the day. Later in the morning I received a call that the door had been repaired, so the next session for Puff and me will be the next early morning time that is open in my schedule.
For pilots to be current, they must complete three takeoffs and landing within 90 days. That is the minimum requirement, but a pilot should do more than that. Flying a plane, especially taking off and landing, is a diminishing skill if not done regularly. There are enough challenges in a pilot’s life as a General Aviation (GA) pilot that will keep you away from the aircraft. These include the availability of the aircraft if you are renting, weather, maintenance, hectic daily schedules and the unforeseen such as Hurricane Ian.
The saga continues. The next window for Puff and me to go and turn avgas into noise was Thursday. Clear skies, cool temperatures, and I am up early to take off with the rising sun. On the way to the airport, it is a bit chilly, so I turn on the heat and nothing is coming out but cold air. I then notice the temperature gauge on Moby, aka my white Suburban, was inching towards the red. Turn around and head home. After putting in a gallon of coolant, it is found that a connection to the heater at the firewall is leaking. I also noticed some different sounds coming from the front end as I rolled down the road. I discovered that the front right wheel bearing needs to be replaced. So, with 140,000 miles on the vehicle, lets go ahead and replace both front wheel bearings because as soon as one side is replaced the other side will get jealous and want attention.
So, after all the issues with Moby being taken care of by Yarbrough Tire and Service, off to the airport for an early Saturday session with Puff. The preflight is carefully done, requiring extra cleaning from dust being blown in during the storm around the now free-sliding hangar doors. Attaching the towbar, I pull Puff out of the hangar. Climbing in I adjust the seat, buckle the seat belt, set the switches, add two shots of prime and hit the starter button ... and nothing happens. Re-checking all the switches and mags, all is in order. The battery is dead and so are my plans for flying.
With Buttercup, the Cessna 150 that preceded Puff, I had a battery tender attached to keep a charge on the battery. The wiring harness connection to the battery went with Buttercup to Texas, and all that was left was the trickle charger unit that plugs into the wall outlet. I had not gotten around to installing another connection harness to Puff’s battery.
The battery in Puff was installed in 2017, so five years in Florida can be hard on batteries. Aviation batteries for certificated aircraft are different than your car batteries you get off the shelf at AutoZone. FAA certification required the batteries to meet certain safety and performance standards, hence they will cost five times or more than the auto battery weighing the same and providing the same or more cranking power. Welcome to the world of aircraft ownership.
Add to all this drama outside the house, our refrigerator was fried with a power surge as Ian hit, and we lost it. To use a line from a country song “I’m not complaining, just explaining”.
Here is the silver lining: Musselman’s Appliances loaned us a refrigerator until we get the other one repaired. Carter Aircraft is ordering a new battery and shopping for the best price and providing a harness they had for the battery. And, with another example of quality service, Yarbrough Tire and Service had quoted me price on the repair of the wheel bearings. When I gave them a check for the amount, they would not accept it. They found parts $300 less and asked for a check for the lesser amount. They didn’t have to tell me, I would have never known, but they did. This is honest, quality customer service.
I am fortunate to do business with people I trust and appreciate. That develops loyalty both ways.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.