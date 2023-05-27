Good morning, Heartland.
We have a lot of things happening this summer, including possible increases in taxes.
That’s hardly news. Death and taxes are certainties, and taxes hit far more often.
Our County Commission plans to discuss fire, garbage and tourist assessments, all part of the coming year’s budget.
Fact: Any change or renewal of an assessment has to pass through a two-hearing process. Even then, any changes don’t and can’t become effective until Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Truth: Taxes usually do go up, either because rates increase or the volume or value of that thing being taxed goes up. Fire assessment is based on rates. Tourism is based on volume.
Garbage is more of a flat fee per household. Fact: The county has only a few years left in its landfill, and must raise money to build a new cell, which will go in next to the existing one.
Fact: There’s a $15 million gap between the $27 million price tag for the cell and other needed improvements and the $12 million Solid Waste Fund reserve.
Truth: If the garbage fees do not go up by some amount, the county won’t be able to keep pace with increased costs for this service, or for materials and labor for other services.
Opinion: When local governments vote unanimously or by a super-majority in favor of discussing something later, they may very well approve it in the final decision.
It’s hard to “kick the can down the road,” as a couple of commissioners have said, when they know they’ll have to move forward on fee increases at some point, anyway.
Another truth: If you go to a meeting and state a well-reasoned case, officials will listen, at least a little. It’s harder to argue with people face-to-face than in absentia. It’s certainly harder to dismiss concerns when people make a good case.
I’ve seen a calm crowd sway a decision, and officials don’t get elected or reelected by not listening, do they?
As a local resident, homeowner, taxpayer, worker, parent, commuter, observer and watchdog, I do my best to make sure our readers have as many of the facts as I can gather to understand what’s going on.
I say “readers,” because I know not everyone picks up the newspaper to read about local government.
Opinion: They should.
Most of us only notice when changes affect our ability to eat, bathe, wear clothes, sleep inside a roof and walls, stay cool in the summer and/or have a car to drive to work. If we read about it more regularly, things won’t “sneak up on us.”
Fact: In recent discussions about proposed fee increases, both commissioners and residents, particularly retirees, said they didn’t want to see people pressed any further by increased costs.
Another fact: Wages for workers and benefits for retirees do not keep pace with the cost of living. A local resident argued against higher garbage fees because of it.
Truth: These numbers should not be stagnant against the ever-growing need for goods and services. Unfortunately, that’s not a local government call.
