Sometimes it is easy to take our surroundings for granted. We don’t always pay attention to them as we go about our daily lives, especially if you grew up and live in the same place. Sometimes we get so busy with daily life that we forget to explore and enjoy our own community. You may be surprised at just how much more there is to discover when you look at your own backyard as if you were a tourist.

Given that we are in a rural area, there is something exciting and special about discovering new places that are not often visited. While many of us love adventure, we also love discovery. With so many people in Florida today, stumbling upon a new (and lesser known) place (restaurant, attraction, accommodation) is something not many people get to do anymore.

