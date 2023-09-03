Sometimes it is easy to take our surroundings for granted. We don’t always pay attention to them as we go about our daily lives, especially if you grew up and live in the same place. Sometimes we get so busy with daily life that we forget to explore and enjoy our own community. You may be surprised at just how much more there is to discover when you look at your own backyard as if you were a tourist.
Given that we are in a rural area, there is something exciting and special about discovering new places that are not often visited. While many of us love adventure, we also love discovery. With so many people in Florida today, stumbling upon a new (and lesser known) place (restaurant, attraction, accommodation) is something not many people get to do anymore.
Being a backyard tourist can be extremely rewarding for many reasons including: 1) it allows you to gain a greater connection to and understanding of local history and culture, 2) it encourages you to support local businesses and 3) it helps you see places in a new light and discover areas for what feels like the first time.
No matter how long you have lived in Highlands County, you can always learn something new. So how can you get started being a backyard tourist?
First, think like a tourist. Search the internet for your city and/or Highlands County with the word “places to visit” or “attractions.” Then explore the list of results. Have you seen everything listed on those websites? Are there museums nearby that you’ve overlooked? Is there a new restaurant that you have not tried yet?
Here are a few more tips:
1) Check your local Tourist Development Council (TDC) website for some great information about your area. Our website, VisitSebring.com, includes attractions, things to do, restaurants and upcoming events throughout Highlands County. We also have a Travel Guide online or you can request a free printed version.
2) Visit a local farm or farmer’s market. We have an “Agritourism” section on our website to find visitor-friendly farms that will welcome you. Check out VisitSebring.com/agritourism
3) Get to know the local history. Every community has something about its history. There are historical markers, historical societies, and museums.
4) Try a locally owned ‘new to you’ restaurant. Ask them to share their story with you. How did they get started? Why did they choose to open a restaurant here? How did they come up with the restaurant’s name?
5) Stay at a boutique or historic hotel or find a fun Airbnb or VRBO. We found two cool house rentals in Lake Placid. One is a former train caboose, and one is a space-themed house. Search for rentals and you will be surprised at what you find.
6) Enjoy a picnic at a local park. Some of our favorites are Donaldson Park in Avon Park, HL Bishop Park in Lake Placid and Veterans Beach Park in Sebring.
7) Support a local coffee shop and go shopping at the local stores in your downtown.
8) Find creative ways to travel locally – rent a Bird scooter, paddleboard, boat, or even a convertible for the day.
9) Complete the Sebring Area GeoTour. Geocaching is a free, outdoor treasure hunt. Our GeoTour will take you all around Highlands County to places you never knew existed. Find out more at VisitSebring.com/geocaching
10) Go to one local event that you have never experienced before. Local events are a great way to experience your own territory. You can usually learn about what’s happening in local areas through social media. With local events happening during the day or in the evenings, it should be easy to plan your day around whatever sounds good. We have most major Highlands County events posted on our website: VisitSebring.com/events.
Speaking of unique local events, today is the last day of the Sebring MotoSurf Games hosted by MotoSurf America as part of their U.S. Continental Cup tour. The competitors race motorized surfboards and Seabobs on Lake Jackson, launching from Pier Beach behind the Civic Center and Sebring Public Library. Pier Beach is open to the public for viewing and there will be food trucks present, so please feel free to stop by today. The racing action starts today at 11a.m., so go check it out.
It does not matter if you are new to the area, or your family has lived here for generations. What matters is that you are building relationships and connections. When we know more about our local community, we can form stronger bonds with the place we call home.
I challenge each of you to one new backyard tourist experience before the end of 2023.
These places to explore in Highlands County might be close, but they’re also spectacular. Go out and see them and post photos using our hashtag #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the Lead Marketing Consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.