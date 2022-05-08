What does it mean to be a family? Some may say that family is what your heart makes it. It’s a special bond between two, or more, people. They do not even need to be blood-related. Family can simply be the relationship between friends, neighbors or a community. No matter your definition, family is a matter of the heart.
Families come in many shapes and sizes, but dimensions don’t matter, rather, the most important fact of having a family is where its value is expressed in the first place. For a child, one family member will need to be an adult; a safe, supportive, and loving adult: someone who cares for the child’s basic needs, provides a safe environment, is protective, and who teaches, guides, motivates, and empowers that child to prosper. A healthy family provides that special support of safety, wellbeing, love and care.
However, sometimes, an adult family member might struggle with something that makes them unsafe, or they might suddenly find themselves in a situation in which they cannot provide for the wellbeing, care and support of a child. Whether the reason is due to making poor choices, struggling with mental health concerns, or for any other unhealthy circumstances, there are situations in life that may result in children ending up without their family; a situation that is often very traumatizing.
Some children are able to stay with extended family members or with a trusted and loving family friend, but for those who do not have anyone else in their lives who can care for them, a foster family may be called upon to help. Foster families are composed of people willing to open their homes and hearts for children in need of a family, usually while things get figured out at home. Foster families take on the role of providing a safe and supportive family to children in need, truly making a world of difference for the children they serve.
As May is National Foster Care month, this is the perfect time to recognize the important role foster families fulfill. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough foster families in our community to help care for our children in need. We have only 11 foster families for the 138 Highlands County children that are currently in need of one.
So, what happens to our community’s children when they are not able to find a temporary foster family to stay within our area? The truth is, they get placed outside of Highlands County, and this means further traumatic experiences in the form of having to leave everything familiar behind: their schools, teachers, friends, churches, and activities; everything that was positive and safe. The child’s entire world, as they knew it, changes.
What can community members do to help? We can gain an understanding of trauma and help prevent adults from becoming unsafe in the first place. We can become a mentor to a child, or foster parents ourselves. Even support a foster family, donating funds, or volunteering.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or if you want to do something to advocate or serve, please join Hope for Highlands at the NOMORE Orphans Experience to be held at First Baptist Church in Sebring on May 15 at 9 and 11 a.m. Take this first step and create a positive change in a child’s life; bring your heart and be part of a child’s family.
For more information about Hope for Highlands, please visit www.championforchildren.org/hope-for-highlands
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.