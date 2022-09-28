I really hoped not to have to write this article. Really. However, as you are all no doubt aware, Hurricane Ian has formed and is a threat to most of West Central Florida. While we still do not know exactly what this storm may bring, it is highly important that we take this seriously and be prepared.

Most of us have been through these storms, but those of you who are new to Florida will hopefully listen to your friends and neighbors who share their storm experiences. I’m sure you are already taking steps to protect yourselves, your loved ones, your pets and your property.

