I really hoped not to have to write this article. Really. However, as you are all no doubt aware, Hurricane Ian has formed and is a threat to most of West Central Florida. While we still do not know exactly what this storm may bring, it is highly important that we take this seriously and be prepared.
Most of us have been through these storms, but those of you who are new to Florida will hopefully listen to your friends and neighbors who share their storm experiences. I’m sure you are already taking steps to protect yourselves, your loved ones, your pets and your property.
Let me share some very good resources on personal preparedness with you.
Naturally, my favorite site is the FloridaHealth.gov website where you can find a wealth of information under the Programs and Services drop down menu by selecting Emergency Preparedness & Response. There you will find many links to information on such things as building an emergency supply kit for yourself and family members (including pets), making a plan for those you are responsible for, preparedness with children, and information about special needs sheltering for those who may need it.
As you can see, there are many places to find the information you need.
Because the Florida Department of Health in each county is responsible for staffing special needs shelters, it is a primary focus for our teams when storms head this way. Special needs shelters are where people in each community who are dependent upon electricity for life-sustaining equipment or refrigeration for medications can go during storms to be sure they are safe. These would be folks who use oxygen or other breathing machines, or have conditions, such as diabetes, that may require medication to be refrigerated. Special needs shelters are dedicated locations in each county that have either installed generators or can have a portable generator hooked up that will provide enough power to maintain the building through any power loss during and immediately after storms.
Because many people rely on medications for health issues, the governor’s emergency declaration has allowed pharmacies to provide early refills for those who need them during this event. Please call your pharmacist to find out about what medications you may need to have filled before this storm comes.
As with each hurricane season, we all hope that storms pass us by. Sometimes that happens and sometimes, like this storm, we’re not that lucky. Please take time now to prepare. Make a plan. Build an emergency supply kit. Make a family communications plan. Know where and when to go if you must evacuate. Take precautions around your home.
Above all, plan to be safe!
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.