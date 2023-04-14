Our youth aviation programs have generated a significant amount of community support. Our community recognizes the value of developing options and opportunities for our youth. Many of our students who enrolled in our high school aviation programs, or youth that came out to take an EAA Chapter 1240 Young Eagle flight, had never been around or in a small aircraft. For many, the dreams of flight began to become a reality. One young man I flew was Tegan Wilson. Recently there was an article in the Highlands News-Sun about his flight scholarship through the USAF JROTC summer camp.
Tegan, like many who have participated in our high school aviation program, has gained many life skills as we studied aviation and aerospace. Additionally, the component of building and or restoring actual full-size aircraft developed skills in teamwork, problem solving, working with tools, developing a work ethic, and one of the most important outcomes; developing self-confidence as they stretched their comfort zone with new challenges and skills. Students that have gone on to earn their private pilot certificate have gained even more. A year ago I shared the following, and it is still true today.
David Hirschman wrote in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association monthly magazine an article about lessons learned in the cockpit for a recent high school graduate. It hits close to home for us in EAA Chapter 1240 since we have had our fair share of high school age students in flight training earning their private pilot wings. Hirschman writes about the cost that parents spent on their son earning his wings:
“Having witnessed the transformation that took place in this teenager from the day he somewhat hesitantly started ground school as a high school sophomore; to the self confidence that blossomed at the time of his first solo; to the determination, skill, and knowledge during his check-ride, I’d say the family got the deal of the century.
“Because he flies, their son has learned a skill based on poise and determination. Because he flies, he has taken on responsibilities and self-reliance that few of his peers yet know.
“Because he flies, he has learned both independence and teamwork. The independence comes from making decisions and being answerable for the consequences. The teamwork comes from cooperating with fellow pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers, and line service workers – and knowing that all our aviation system rely on each other.
“Because he flies, he’s learned respect. He’s studied the aviation giants that have made it possible for us to fulfill mankind’s long-held dreams of flight. Because he flies, he’s got a healthy curiosity about the world, its geography, its weather, and the complex interplay between them.
“Because he flies, he’s learned to plan for the worst, to prepare for aerial emergencies, and to always to be ready to implement a Plan B (or C or D) when things go awry.
“Because he flies, he’s learned to focus on the immediate task at hand. He can push the nagging frivolities of daily life aside and – at least during his time aloft – live entirely in the moment.
“Because he flies, he’ll be less tempted by the dangerous impulsivity that does such harm to every generation. Driving recklessly means nothing to those who know they can fly faster than any highway speed limit. Excessive drinking and drug use can ground aviators, so hopefully he’ll steer clear. Flying rewards healthful moderation.”
Thank you, Dave Hirschman, for stating it so well. Our local EAA Chapter 1240, like many around the world, has helped many young adults find a way to help their dreams take flight. The effort requires an investment of more than dollars; it takes time, determination, and maintaining a passion for flight. The dividends are significant as they provide a set of life skills that can be applied to any career field.
Our high school program is growing with the addition of the Engineering Fusion 360 program beginning next year in partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. We are continuing to develop unlimited options and opportunities for our youth. We may be at the end of the road through Gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport, but this is the place where dreams take flight.
For more information regarding the EAA Chapter 1240 flight scholarships, please feel free to contact me or Dale Huffman, EAA Chapter 1240 president.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.