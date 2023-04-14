Our youth aviation programs have generated a significant amount of community support. Our community recognizes the value of developing options and opportunities for our youth. Many of our students who enrolled in our high school aviation programs, or youth that came out to take an EAA Chapter 1240 Young Eagle flight, had never been around or in a small aircraft. For many, the dreams of flight began to become a reality. One young man I flew was Tegan Wilson. Recently there was an article in the Highlands News-Sun about his flight scholarship through the USAF JROTC summer camp.

Tegan, like many who have participated in our high school aviation program, has gained many life skills as we studied aviation and aerospace. Additionally, the component of building and or restoring actual full-size aircraft developed skills in teamwork, problem solving, working with tools, developing a work ethic, and one of the most important outcomes; developing self-confidence as they stretched their comfort zone with new challenges and skills. Students that have gone on to earn their private pilot certificate have gained even more. A year ago I shared the following, and it is still true today.

