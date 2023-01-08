“David, read your column on immigration, and you showed your radical leftist nature again. We need to build a wall, shut off all these lawbreakers and drug dealers, and then have an immigration debate. Not until we stop all these criminals can we come up with a true immigration policy.” – T

Thanks, T. I like it when readers call me out. I think of myself as a fiscally conservative capitalist who is socially tolerant of those different from me. I’m not a fan of big government, but if we are going to have government, I believe we should implement the most effective government policies.

