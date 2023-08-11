As I sat in the corner of the Okeechobee Airport restaurant with windows all around me providing a wide view of the flight line, I was drawn to lots of activity just on the other side of the glass. It was not aircraft taking off or landing or being marshalled into parking by the line guy, it was four or more dragonflies buzzing around just outside the window. I have seen many airshows over the years, but the twist and abrupt turns these flying marvels were demonstrating was seemingly aerodynamically impossible. Bumble bees are not supposed to fly and hummingbirds are not supposed to fly backwards, but they do. Nature’s flyers have it mastered and the rest of us are trying to catch up.
As I pondered the dragonflies, I was remembering a recent conversation with a fellow pilot and Rotarian at our weekly Wednesday meeting. We discussed our impressions of what flying an aircraft means to us and what are the benefits and demands of being a pilot in command. Being a pilot does not, in my opinion, make us any better than anyone else; we are just fortunate enough to have followed our desire and passion for flying enough to acquire a pilot’s license.
Beyond the ability to get high and have a view the birds have and being able to go to many places and have fun getting there are the obvious benefits, but that was not the focus of our discussion. Flying the plane and being “in the moment” was what we chatted about. When you apply full power and start the takeoff roll, you enter a different world and leave another behind. Your senses are alert and alive. You are listening to the engine at full throat and hoping it stays at full power at least until you gain enough altitude to make a safe recovery back to a runway. You have made it past the safe return altitude and now you are adjusting the trim for a steady climb to your cruise altitude leaving the congestion of the airspace around the airport while looking for, and listening to, other aircraft as you begin to claim your own bit of the sky. Your eyes are busy looking out the windows and scanning the instrument panel, making sure everything is within acceptable limits. You are in the moment and totally focused.
You can go to the gym and get a physical workout to stay in shape. The same can be said about flying, but you are getting a mental workout. Handling all the things you need to do as a pilot in command (PIC) keeps you sharp and alert. Being a PIC is not a casual endeavor, and it is wonderful.
You might think what I have described is stressful and taxing, but most of the time it is the opposite. It can be if the weather is marginal or the conditions are windy or otherwise adverse, but why fly on days like that if you don’t have to? I don’t. When I roll the plane out of the hangar on the clear and calm days I enjoy flying in, I can hear Puff II calling me, “Let’s go, I want to be up there, not here on the hot asphalt.”
As I leave the ground, I’m leaving all the other issues and stuff back on the ground. It is the plane and me, the airspace, and a sense of calm and relaxation to enjoy. My pilot friend and I both agreed that when we land, we feel better and relaxed. I call it “aero-therapy”. It is something I need to experience on a regular basis to help keep my life in balance.
I have a very nice noise-cancelling headset that has a feature that I can plug in my MP3 player and listen to music as I fly. On the flight back to Sebring, I turned it on as I cleared the airspace around Okeechobee airport, but I soon turned it off. I found it was a distraction as I was headed to another airspace around the Sebring airport. There were many aircraft coming to and leaving from the Sebring airport and I needed to be aware of where they were and what intentions they had. I didn’t need Toby Kieth yodeling in my ear as a distraction. I needed to be in the moment.
So, as I entered the downwind leg of the pattern, slowing and losing altitude, applying carb heat, 10 degrees of flaps, and 70 knots indicated airspeed I turned on final. 10 more degrees of flaps, reduced throttle almost to idle, and maintaining 65 knots to a squeaker of a landing. I was back on the ground and feeling totally relaxed. It was a good session.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.