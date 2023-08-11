As I sat in the corner of the Okeechobee Airport restaurant with windows all around me providing a wide view of the flight line, I was drawn to lots of activity just on the other side of the glass. It was not aircraft taking off or landing or being marshalled into parking by the line guy, it was four or more dragonflies buzzing around just outside the window. I have seen many airshows over the years, but the twist and abrupt turns these flying marvels were demonstrating was seemingly aerodynamically impossible. Bumble bees are not supposed to fly and hummingbirds are not supposed to fly backwards, but they do. Nature’s flyers have it mastered and the rest of us are trying to catch up.

As I pondered the dragonflies, I was remembering a recent conversation with a fellow pilot and Rotarian at our weekly Wednesday meeting. We discussed our impressions of what flying an aircraft means to us and what are the benefits and demands of being a pilot in command. Being a pilot does not, in my opinion, make us any better than anyone else; we are just fortunate enough to have followed our desire and passion for flying enough to acquire a pilot’s license.

