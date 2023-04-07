The Sebring Soda Festival has now officially passed the five-year mark. It brings back memories, and not just of the festival itself.
Like the festival, I was 5 once. Some of my earliest summer memories had to do with soda.
I remember getting glass bottles out of a vending machine designed to hold glass bottles.
I remember big metal Coca-Cola coolers on legs at the local Texaco gas station, bottles set inside for the picking.
I also remember frozen hands, and a horse trough. This particular horse trough was at a family reunion: a 12-foot-long galvanized tub of water, glass-bottle sodas and ice blocks. You could barely make out the bottom through the rippling water and icebergs. Some thoughtful adult had tied bottle openers within reach to a nearby picnic table.
Most of us kids, thirsty after running around playing tag, football and Frisbee, just made a grab of chance and drank what we could get. If you wanted to find just the right drink, you had to make several quick dunks in the water. You couldn’t keep your hand under the water too long.
Some kids – older ones, mostly – made a game out of who could hold a hand in that icy water the longest. Some of the more mischievous ones made a game of tricking younger kids into getting a bottle for them, and changing their minds whenever you found what they wanted.
“No, I didn’t want RC. I wanted a Coke. Got any of those?”
“No? Well, can you find a Sprite?”
“What?? 7UP?? Noooo, thank you. How ‘bout Nehis? Got any of those left?”
“Strawberry?! Do I look like I drink strawberry?? What about orange?”
“Oh, well, I don’t think I want orange now. Got any grape?”
“Tell you what ... what about a YooHoo? Find me a YooHoo.”
For the uninitiated, a YooHoo chocolate drink comes in a tiny glass bottle that can hide under other bottles and is harder to catch than a minnow in a tank full of bass.
This’d go on for half an hour or more. I have permanent freeze fractures in my knuckles.
In later years, to keep from killing my hand, I’d tie strings around the necks of two or three bottles, hitch them to a handle on one end and secretly slip my bottles into the water. It’s always easier to catch a fish or a grape Nehi with a line instead of your hand.
These days, if I want an ice cold soda, I’ll just go in a store and pull it from the cooler.
No icebergs, no fractures, and you can find a grape a whole lot easier.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com
