This Thanksgiving week I recalled a passage in the Bible. First Thessalonians 5:16-18 reads (ESV version): “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
The pertinent part of the passage is “give thanks in all circumstances.” I find myself debating that one to a certain extent. Giving thanks? Sure. “In all circumstances?” Uh…really?
I ponder this because I suspect that for many people in this country it has been a tough year. Inflation has gone crazy, and everything is costing more. As a nation we’re more divided than ever, with no sign that it will get better anytime soon. If you follow the news, it’s overloaded with things that don’t exactly fill us with cheery feelings.
So, given all that, how could someone be thankful this past Thursday?
I will admit that the year presented certain challenges to me. I caught COVID finally. I strained a knee badly enough to require weeks of physical therapy. There were issues I had to deal with that I can’t share because they involved others, but they had a huge effect on me.
I realize that if I choose to focus on these and other negative things, it would be almost impossible for me to give thanks. And my year is a picnic compared to others who have had a far, far more difficult year. It would be harder for them.
But here’s the thing. Almost everyone can point to something good in their life. Sometimes we need to stop and refocus where our attention is. Is it positive? Or negative?
I’m not saying bad things don’t happen. They do. And sometimes, you have to acknowledge them. As the song says, it’s OK not to be OK. The trick is not to build a house and live in the darkness, but at some point step out into the light.
It can be hard. And take time. Everyone is different. But I honestly believe that everyone can find a way out of the darkness eventually.
For example, things are not perfect in this country right now. There are a number of issues making people cranky. And while I’d like to say things will get better down the line, it’s possible they will get worse first. So, how do you “give thanks in all circumstances” under these conditions?
For me, I can look at the situation and see what is working. We have not degenerated into a banana republic, despite what some people allege. We can still express our opinions, even if they aren’t popular, in any number of ways. We can be religious or not as we choose, and the government isn’t going to arrest us for either position.
And many of us have more than we realize. My health may not be perfect, but I can still get around under my own power. While my eyes sometimes sting and burn, I can still see. I am not perfect, but there are people who love me anyway.
Sometimes a picture looks terrible not because it’s a bad picture, but because it’s framed badly. Changing the frame might well improve how the picture looks. In life, sometimes we must “reframe” what is going on in order to see the good in it.
I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving, with lots of family, food, and fun. And I hope you found something to be thankful for. If not, I hope these few words help you along that path.
And as I have done in the past, let me tell you how thankful I am for you, dear reader. You make me smile and encourage me with your kindness and reading. May we have many more years together.