This Thanksgiving week I recalled a passage in the Bible. First Thessalonians 5:16-18 reads (ESV version): “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

The pertinent part of the passage is “give thanks in all circumstances.” I find myself debating that one to a certain extent. Giving thanks? Sure. “In all circumstances?” Uh…really?

