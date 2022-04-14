History is replete with the stories of liberators who freed people from chains that bound them. Nations are free today because of the courage of those who took up arms against despots and tyrants to establish safe havens for democracy. The founding fathers of our Republic wore the label of liberator with decency and honor.
Unfortunately, not all would-be liberators operate with integrity. Too often they work to free people from one ideology, only to enslave them to another. One glaring example exists just 90 miles off our own shores in Castro’s Cuba. Another one in the making occupies front-page on all our news outlets, as Vladimir Putin carries out demonic plans to force the free people of Ukraine back under the domination of communism.
Clearly a liberator can be good or bad, depending on what he’s attempting to liberate from and what he’s intending to liberate to. I am inclined to think that we should take heed of those who would liberate the unsuspecting from the greater to the lesser, or worse yet, from good to evil.
I suggest that we be suspicious of those who would attempt to free people from poverty with great government giveaways. It’s a rare person who would lightly refuse “something for nothing.” We learned that during the pandemic. The truth is, however, that every government giveaway is either from funds to be used elsewhere (and hence needing to be replaced) or will come from newly minted dollars that fuel inflation. One day the Piper will have to be paid, a $30 trillion deficit will need to be addressed, and our grandchildren will feel the pain.
Second, I suggest that we be on guard against those who would liberate their subjects from all injury and suffering. During the past two years, ostensibly to protect the population from the ravages of a pandemic, our government has bent over backward to “protect” us. Between government mandates, maskings and shutdowns of schools, sporting events, businesses, and even gatherings for worship, we were forced to give up precious rights ensured in our founding documents. Some of this was admittedly well-intentioned. The extent to which it was employed, however, was draconian.
Third, we had better beware of those who would liberate us from the perceived dangers of climate change. Of course, there will be change – there has always been temperature fluctuation, and there always will be. But much of that change is purely natural and beyond our control. Should we do everything we can to mitigate the impact of human behavior on climate? Clearly we should, but the real damage isn’t occurring here. Moving to windmills, solar panels and electric cars may make a slight difference over time, but at what cost? Losing our energy independence, I fear, will do much more damage than continued drilling, fracking and use of fossil fuels for the time being.
Fourth, we must resist those who would attempt to liberate us from our history. The old popular song declares that “everything is beautiful in its own way.” Not so. There are warts and blemishes on the skin of our history, but no good is done by revising and reinterpreting it. We must applaud our victories and learn from our mistakes, but we dare not “throw out the baby with the bathwater” as the revisionists demand.
Finally (though the list could go on), we should ignore the yammering of those who would denigrate and/or deny the significance of the nation’s Judeo-Christian foundations and replace them with woke ideologies born in out-of-touch academic venues. In their attempt to free us from time-honored foundational truths, they are denying the very thing that makes us unique – the belief in an all-powerful, all-knowing God who created all things and revealed himself and his will in the pages of the Scriptures. To free oneself from this bedrock belief is like denying the force of gravity – you can do it, but you’ll pay the price.
Eighty-plus years ago, citizens of Germany hailed a liberator in the form of Adolf Hitler. It must not happen again. Beware the liberator.
Gerald K. Webber is a resident of Sebring.