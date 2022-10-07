The self proclaimed “intellectual” is at it again ... showing his ignorance and bias. His long list of reasons why “one further book” filled with “such debauchery” should “move to the top of the banned list” is quite revealing. He obviously did some reading in the book, i.e. Bible, but cafeteria-style, pick and choose. His blasphemous charges will be challenged and answered.

I do not know what books he has in mind that are being banned that he compares to the Bible. These “banned” books may advocate incest and all the list he mentioned. Therein is the vast difference. These books promote, approve, support such lifestyles where the Bible condemns “such debauchery”.

