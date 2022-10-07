The self proclaimed “intellectual” is at it again ... showing his ignorance and bias. His long list of reasons why “one further book” filled with “such debauchery” should “move to the top of the banned list” is quite revealing. He obviously did some reading in the book, i.e. Bible, but cafeteria-style, pick and choose. His blasphemous charges will be challenged and answered.
I do not know what books he has in mind that are being banned that he compares to the Bible. These “banned” books may advocate incest and all the list he mentioned. Therein is the vast difference. These books promote, approve, support such lifestyles where the Bible condemns “such debauchery”.
The Bible is stating the facts of sin and its consequences and it is not a pretty picture. Inspiration does not sugarcoat sin. That is one of the strong marks of inspiration in that it does not cover up the weakness of leaders/heroes. But at the same time it condemns such conduct whereas some books endorse it and to many it becomes a “banned” book.
Before he wrote such an article, this “intellectual” should have done his homework. When you have “green tinted glasses” you will never see things clearly. Bias blinds one to the Truth. He should have read Romans 1:18-32 and noted the extreme Divine condemnation for such debauchery. If he was an honest “intellectual,” he would have noted what happened in the city of Corinth: “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you. But you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God’’ (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
Now this “intellectual” closes with “Such debauchery is not suitable for our delicate kids. Move this to the top of the banned list.” Apparently he has never heard of “context”. There is not one scripture that endorses such “debauchery,” but rather, as in Corinth, shows the way out. As stated before, the Scriptures do not just deal with “sin,” but calls a spade a spade and an ace an ace.
I would assume the Bible is a “banned” book to this man. From his previous letters, he opposes the Truth the Book proclaims: six days of creation, the eternal nature of the Godhead/Deity, the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the reality of heaven and hell/Gehenna. I have challenged him repeatedly to tell us what he believes. Apparently he has a better way. Let’s hear it.
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.