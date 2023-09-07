If you’re not an avid birder, meaning one who enjoys learning about and viewing wild birds, you may be missing out on what might be the most exciting sighting in recent times. Thanks to Hurricane Idalia, from Marathon in the Florida Keys to Treasure Island in Tampa Bay, sightings of flocks – also known as a flamboyance – of flamingos are popping up on social media and birding enthusiasts are tickled pink.

Why all the hype? Wild flamingos are a real rarity in Florida and keen-eyed birding fanatics were able to report one with leg bands. Using the bands’ coding, it was determined this long-legged pinky hailed from Rio Lagartos on the north coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Apparently blown in throughout the state, some are even being spotted far north of Florida in Gainesville and beyond. All the way across the Gulf of Mexico from home, these stunning beauties are enjoying a Florida vacation. Birders everywhere are hoping it becomes a staycation as they flock to get a sighting for their life lists.

