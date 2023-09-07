If you’re not an avid birder, meaning one who enjoys learning about and viewing wild birds, you may be missing out on what might be the most exciting sighting in recent times. Thanks to Hurricane Idalia, from Marathon in the Florida Keys to Treasure Island in Tampa Bay, sightings of flocks – also known as a flamboyance – of flamingos are popping up on social media and birding enthusiasts are tickled pink.
Why all the hype? Wild flamingos are a real rarity in Florida and keen-eyed birding fanatics were able to report one with leg bands. Using the bands’ coding, it was determined this long-legged pinky hailed from Rio Lagartos on the north coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Apparently blown in throughout the state, some are even being spotted far north of Florida in Gainesville and beyond. All the way across the Gulf of Mexico from home, these stunning beauties are enjoying a Florida vacation. Birders everywhere are hoping it becomes a staycation as they flock to get a sighting for their life lists.
From their peculiar method of feeding to their incredible coloration, American flamingos are tall, lanky and perfectly pink. Their diet fuels their incredible coloration via carotenoid pigments found in the algae and small crustaceans they consume. Flamingos use their peculiarly shaped black-tipped bill to dredge in shallow saline wetlands as their tongue sucks water and mud into their bill. Mouthparts are lined with lamellae. Like a fine-toothed comb, these delicate fringes filter the small creatures and algae from the muddy waters passing through the bird’s mouthparts.
With time off for the holiday weekend I joined a couple of avid birders in high hopes we’d spot at least one bold pink adult and perhaps a grayscale juvenile that had been reported. Using the information shared on Facebook birding groups, we headed for the closest reported location and scouted estuaries and remote beach fronts.
We hiked a total of almost seven miles in full birding gear on exposed beaches in the baking sun. Thankful for the breeze, my slathering of 110 SPF sunblock and the heartiness of my companions, I was able to fully soak in the sights as the sweat poured. Crunching over beaches of shells and slipping through burning sand trails slinking along tidal pools, we’d stop and scan in hopes of a glimpse of pink perfection.
Our first location was a bust for those rosy-legged wonders, but we were delighted to add additional lifer birds along the way. From black terns to marbled godwits and a Wilson’s plover to boot, it was bird nirvana for this team. With no flamingos in sight, we still racked up six new species overall, then queried current sightings and set off to our next location.
Traveling around the Boca Grande region, we kept our hopes high. Surely one flamingo would be spotted or fly overhead as we continued our search. Despite our efforts to spot one of these beauties, we missed them by just a few hours at one spot. Even so, we racked up a total of 60 species for the day. From the beauty of the beaches to the heart pounding moments of the day, it was an awesome birding adventure even if our search for a flamboyance fell flat.