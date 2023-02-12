Since 1976, February has been regarded as Black History Month, a time to explore Black Americans’ culture, the challenges they face in America, and the numerous ways they have inspired and impacted this country despite a series of trials and tribulations and a history of oppression.
The 2023 Black History Month theme is “Black Resistance,” highlighting historical oppression and the Black community’s admirable desire for change. Despite slavery, segregation, and other discriminatory acts, Black Americans have made accomplishments in various fields, such as politics, education, insurance, business, arts, and entertainment. Maya Angelou said it best, “up from a past that is rooted in pain, they rise.”