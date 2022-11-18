As Gaetan took it out of the box, removed the foam covering, and placed it in my hands, I was speechless. It was a thing of beauty: long, lean and very light for its length. There was the metal leading edge set into the black carbon-fiber body with an elegant taper and twist. The base was gold-colored anodized, machined aluminum. I was holding one of the new designs from DUC Propeller, a French company located at the Sebring Regional Airport.
Prop aircraft, those with that spinning thing attached to an engine, are the most common type of aircraft. The other major type is turbine-powered aircraft, more commonly called jets. Propellers develop thrust which draws air over a wing and creates lift and gets the aircraft and people inside off the ground.
An aircraft wing and a propeller are really the same thing, just configured differently and in a different location. Wings extend out from the body of the aircraft and if you took a cross-section of the wing, you would see the top is curved and the bottom flat. As air flows over the top of the wing, low pressure is developed and that produces lift.
A pilot can control the amount of lift by changing the angle of the wing as it goes through the air. Pulling back on the control yoke causes the control surface – called the elevator – to deflect up on the tail, pushing it down, and the nose of the airplane goes up. Pretty simple, and the airplane is now climbing.
In my Cessna 172, on takeoff I pull back on the yoke at about 65 knots and Puff and I begin to climb. By holding the yoke in a certain position or maintaining a certain angle of the wing into the air, I find the sweet spot where I find the best rate of climb, which is at 75 knots. This is important because I want to get as high as I can, as fast as I can. After I reach 800 feet or higher, I have enough altitude to turn around and land if anything goes wrong.
So now you have had a mini lesson on lift and performance. Let’s consider the propeller in all of this. It is really another wing and performs the same way creating lift horizontally, which we now call thrust. If you cut a cross-section of a propeller, you would see the top, or forward-facing surface curved and the bottom – or back surface – flat. In a propeller you want the same amount of lift to be created from the tip to the base. That requires the blade to be twisted and tapered. Here is why:
Have you ever seen a line of skaters spinning around where the person on the end is moving around much faster that the person at the center? Same concept with a propeller. The tip is moving around the center much faster than the part of the blade at the center. The propeller blade is engineered to have the same amount of lift/thrust from base to tip by tapering and twisting (changing the angle of the blade in the air) the blade.
There are different types of propeller applications. The most common is “fixed pitch” where the blades of the propeller are set at a fixed angle. The other type is “variable pitch” where the angle of the blades can be changed by the pilot from inside the aircraft. This allows the pilot to have the propeller take a bigger bite of air on takeoff and climb faster, then once reaching altitude, change the blade angle for the best cruise performance.
The other concept is that if there are more blades in the propeller assembly, you create more thrust pre revolution. That is why you can see some aircraft have three or even four propeller blades rather that the more common two- blade propellers.
What I find very interesting is that the Wright Brothers figured this all out when they took to the air. They also broke their fair share of propellers as they did their test flights. That required them to hand carve a new blade out a chunk of wood. They couldn’t go to DUC Propeller and get a new one out of the box.
DUC Propeller is also a key partner in our high school aviation program. They have asked us to build another Zenith 750 aircraft to be used as a test bed for their propellers. This build project will be a bit different as it will be an EAA Chapter 1240 adult and youth project being built in the evenings and weekend sessions. This format will provide the opportunity for more people to be involved beyond the Monday and Wednesday mornings we have in the school day format. We appreciate DUC Propeller for joining our efforts in creating even more options and opportunities for our youth.
If you have an interest in aviation and would like to learn about building a kit aircraft, here is your opportunity. Even if you don’t have any experience, it does not matter. We will teach you and you can learn at your own pace. We have brought many youths and adults who have no experience in aircraft building to levels of skill and confidence they didn’t think they could ever do. Come and join us. We have our chapter meetings the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and our monthly pancake breakfast the following Saturday. Come out and see what we are doing and where you can have some fun and learn new things. If you want to learn more, give me a call.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.