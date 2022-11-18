As Gaetan took it out of the box, removed the foam covering, and placed it in my hands, I was speechless. It was a thing of beauty: long, lean and very light for its length. There was the metal leading edge set into the black carbon-fiber body with an elegant taper and twist. The base was gold-colored anodized, machined aluminum. I was holding one of the new designs from DUC Propeller, a French company located at the Sebring Regional Airport.

Prop aircraft, those with that spinning thing attached to an engine, are the most common type of aircraft. The other major type is turbine-powered aircraft, more commonly called jets. Propellers develop thrust which draws air over a wing and creates lift and gets the aircraft and people inside off the ground.

Recommended for you