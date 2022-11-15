It is easy to be seduced by all this green-green-green around us here in Highlands County. If the visuals don’t get you, the accounts of what the early settlers found here will – a land so magical that it was suggested they “just dig a little hole in the dirt with your boot and drop a few seeds into it. Better jump back fast, out of the way though, because it will be putting out leaves in the blink of an eye.” I remembered hearing ‘fairy tales’ like that as a child in Hollywood, Florida. There did seem to be some truth to that yarn but, by the time I moved here, Broward County more resembled the concrete jungle of Brooklyn, New York, where I had been born.
I practically ‘itched’ to get started on the garden of Eden I envisioned creating here in Highlands County. Well, it’s been 14 years and I’m still waiting. I really did try to grow something, almost anything, for years here. I have had a few dramatic successes. My first Christmas here in 2008, someone gifted me with a little Norfolk Island pine tree about two feet tall. It had been so heavily spray painted with thick green paint that it was absolutely stiff. A couple of tiny red and silver Christmas ornaments clung hopefully to its droopy little branches.
To add insult to the obvious injuries it had already suffered, somebody had dusted it heavily with silver glitter. I doubted it was even real, thanked the giver effusively and (as soon as he left) took it out to the back corner of my property well out of reach of the sprinklers where it might die in peace. A year later, it was still there in its little pot so I planted it. Today it is 30 feet tall and one of the prettiest trees in Spring Lake. Now, don’t go rushing out to spray paint anything green and expect the same results. After all, it was Christmas and I like to think it was divine intervention at work here. Could be just a fluke, but then again you never know.
I was amused when a landscaper referred to things that have sprung up in my yard that I never planted as ‘volunteers’. It is highly unlikely that anything would intentionally plant itself here at Chez Heede. I don’t take good care of plants. I like things that can take care of themselves. I think plants die of fright – cringe and shudder when they see me coming — even when I am not brandishing a weed whacker. An unrepentant repeat offender, I must be just one step ahead of the ‘Plant Police,’ my face on Not Wanted posters in every garden shop in Highlands County.
Oh, I still ‘pine’ for flowering plants. A neighbor with not one but two green thumbs allows me to come and stand a respectable distance away gazing into her orchid house, which is always bursting with blooms. I come no closer than the door and I don’t touch anything. I picture her spraying the whole orchid house with some super effective ‘Sam Heede’ repellant as soon as I go back home to my weeds, volunteer plants, and my ‘ailing plant’ hospital where nothing ever recovers. I keep my hands off anything with roots at anybody else’s house, too. Elsewise, the penalty imposed might be that I have to ‘volunteer’ for the sanitation department gathering ‘yard waste’ every other Friday here in Spring Lake for the rest of my life. Well, that might work. As the expression goes: Bloom Where You’re Planted.
Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. Sam invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com