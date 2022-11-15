It is easy to be seduced by all this green-green-green around us here in Highlands County. If the visuals don’t get you, the accounts of what the early settlers found here will – a land so magical that it was suggested they “just dig a little hole in the dirt with your boot and drop a few seeds into it. Better jump back fast, out of the way though, because it will be putting out leaves in the blink of an eye.” I remembered hearing ‘fairy tales’ like that as a child in Hollywood, Florida. There did seem to be some truth to that yarn but, by the time I moved here, Broward County more resembled the concrete jungle of Brooklyn, New York, where I had been born.

I practically ‘itched’ to get started on the garden of Eden I envisioned creating here in Highlands County. Well, it’s been 14 years and I’m still waiting. I really did try to grow something, almost anything, for years here. I have had a few dramatic successes. My first Christmas here in 2008, someone gifted me with a little Norfolk Island pine tree about two feet tall. It had been so heavily spray painted with thick green paint that it was absolutely stiff. A couple of tiny red and silver Christmas ornaments clung hopefully to its droopy little branches.

