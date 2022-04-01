You see them frequently around town, those good-looking classic cars with the blue license plates. They are attached to someone’s special car. Most of the time you will see a car that is from a certain era, such as a ‘60s-’70s muscle car, or a cruiser of the same time or earlier. Whatever the year, it is a way to drive down memory lane. Lots of memories and maybe a few other things were created in those cars.
Usually, the magic number for cars to reach this designation is 25 years. Some states, though, allow cars to be classified as antique or classic in just 20 years, while others require it to be older. In Florida, for example, vehicles must be at least 30 years old to qualify for antique or historic designation.
Having antique plates means you usually only need to register your classic vehicle once with a one-time fee. You don’t need to do any inspection or emissions testing and you will also save on car insurance.
Here are the general rules for distinguishing between classic cars, antique cars, and vintage cars: Usually, to have the title of a classic car, the vehicle will need to be at least 20 years old. Antique cars are over 45 years old. Vintage cars are built between 1919 and 1930.
I wish there were the same rules for classic aircraft. As of a few weeks ago, I now own a classic aircraft. If you follow me on Facebook, you know my 46-year-old Cessna 150 Buttercup has been sold to a new owner in Texas, and is becoming a Texas Rose. Room in the hangar is now occupied by a larger model of the Cessna line, a 4-place 172. Becky named this “new” aircraft Puff-2. The Heartland Flying club 172 she and I often flew before Buttercup, she named Puff in honor of Richard Bach’s book “Travels with Puff.” It was the story of his SeaRey amphibious plane he named Puff, which he flew from Winter Haven, Florida to Seattle, Washington.
Puff-2 is not your typical Cessna 172 you will see on airport flightlines today. She is 66 years old and has had some major work done to have her look like the day she came out of the factory doors in Wichita, Kansas. Actually, the plane is better than the day it left the factory as there have been many modifications added. The additions are called STCs, which are modifications to enhance the comfort and performance that were not original equipment. The FAA has to approve an STC, which usually requires a fee for the designer of the STC and the equipment itself.
I was introduced to the plane quite by accident as the owner, Jim Faix, a member of EAA Chapter 180 in Sarasota, came over to gather ideas about a similar youth program they are running. Conversation over lunch led to the aircraft he was selling that sat on the flightline across from the patio of the Runway Café. I had to go see the plane.
Jim spent over five years restoring the aircraft inside and out. It is an amazing example of someone taking the time to redo, replace or refinish everything on the plane, including the engine. After seeing the plane and drooling over the idea of buying the plane, I came home and told Becky I had found Puff-2. She then said “Go get it.” After I picked myself off the floor, I arranged to buy the plane.
Puff-2, or N1100, is an example of the first model of the 172 Cessna introduced in 1956. It has a straight vertical tail, not swept back like later models. I heard that straight-tailed 172s fly better, and I found it is true. I have a complete history of the aircraft including the test flight paperwork and logbook from the day it rolled out the doors of the Cessna factory and everything that has happened to this day. This is very unusual for an airplane that old to still have all the original documents.
So, Puff-2 would qualify for a blue antique plate being 66 years old, but really, she is a six-year-old airplane. As I have described in other articles, aircraft are required to have an annual inspection to maintain their airworthiness. As long as the aircraft passes the annual, it can keep flying.
On paper it shows I am the owner of the plane, but I am really just the current steward of the aircraft. I will fly for a few more years until age and such indicate I am better suited to be on the ground, hopefully more than a few years from now. After that time, Puff-2 will find another steward to fly her and take care of this classic. My Facebook page has a picture of Puff-2, check it out, no fooling!
