I opened the refrigerator door and pulled the container of blueberries to add to my morning oatmeal. As I scooped up a handful to add to the oatmeal there was one rather large berry that caught my eye.
I was immediately transported back to 1970 when I was leading a group of 12 inner-city high-school-aged boys from Trenton, New Jersey on the Appalachian Trail. I was leading this group in a program similar to Outward Bound, where we were spending almost three weeks trekking in the wild, canoeing, caving, and camping out with the minimum of camping equipment. Our tents with sheets of plastic we configured into tents.
We had been humping up and down the trail and it was hot. We stopped to rest and when they pulled off their backpacks and plopped down, there were groans and sighs all around. As I looked around, behold, we were in the middle of a wild blueberry patch.
I walked over and gathered a handful and popped them into my mouth. The group was a bit skeptical at first, thinking maybe the berries were poison. Finding berries on a bush in the wild was a bit foreign to them, but it didn’t take long for the rest to follow. It was like a swarm of locusts attacked the patch. In a few minutes, there was not a berry in sight. It spurred on the group to get on down the trail to find another patch. The rest of the trek they had their eyes peeled looking for berries.
For me the blueberry patch was magic. It was experiential education at its best. I didn’t say “Look, a blueberry patch, you should try them”. I just went and gathered a handful and ate some. The process of the boys watching me, thinking about what I was doing, and realizing I didn’t fall over dead from poison berries was magic.
The whole purpose of the program was to immerse the boys in a different environment: Learn by doing and build teamwork as my co-leader and I developed adventures and teambuilding challenges as the weeks went on. Early on I was the teacher, then became a participant, and finally a follower as the group developed its own leadership and teamwork. Mealtime was always an adventure as they found they had to cook it and ration out the food until our next re-supply. Eat it all now and we could be rather hungry for a few days. I went through four years of college to become a teacher, but that summer was what molded me into the teacher I am today.
It is funny how things that happen to you in the present will bring you back to some of those memories that are etched in your mind. Recently I was riding my e-bike on the paved loop around Highlands Hammock State Park. It is a nice ride, and they have a bike lane. I was moving along at a pretty good speed and two deer blasted out of the brush right in front of me. I pulled on the brakes and was able to miss them by a few feet. After I was able to regain a normal heartbeat, it brought me back to Jimmy in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey. Jimmy was a member of the 12-member team from Trenton, and it was near the end of the program. The boys were placed out individually alone for a few days on their “solo”.
My co-instructor and I would run a check on them in the morning and before dark each day. We didn’t go into their camp, but observed from afar and if there was a problem, they would put a signal out for us to come into their camp. I could get close enough to see them without them seeing me.
As I checked on Jimmy, things were different. His shelter was flattened, and he was no where near it. As I walked in, I found him up in a tree near his now flattened tent. I asked what happened and he said he was sleeping in his tent and a couple of deer ran right through his tent and camp the night before. He was not going to stay on the ground. I shared that his tent was right in a deer path and we could find another safer place to put it back together. He did fine after that.
Those summer days between college semesters provided some of the best “how to teach” lessons I ever had. The process of providing structured responsibility for our youth, earning trust and respect, and providing challenges where they could learn and build self-confidence is what we as educators work at every day.
Another story for another day involves Chico, a thrown knife, rappelling over a 100-foot cliff, and fried chicken on his solo. They are memories etched in my mind.
We are a collection of experiences that carry us forward in life. I have enjoyed sharing them with my own kids. I have had my fair share and hope to have more. What are some of the memories that are etched in your memory? Take time to share them with others. It is fun to go back and think about what impact those events have had in your life.
