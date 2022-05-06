The modus operandi for our governor and others on the right is simple. First, make a false or illogical statement. Wait for opponents to respond. Then, withhold facts while collecting donations and TV time. If opponents try to introduce facts, label them pedophiles. Repeat. I know his MO, but when he said new math books were banned because they promoted critical race theory, I took the bait. How could math books do that?
I wanted to buy banned math books and read them cover to cover. However, nearly two weeks after education officials rejected 54 math textbooks statewide, the public is largely still in the dark as to which textbooks were rejected for what reasons.
My research using current math books revealed great improvements over the dull texts that I recall reading as a child. Some kids are set up to believe they have a mental block about all things math, and recent books have little inspirational messages to help them. For example, one text had a message about Dorothy Johnson Vaughan, an African American mathematician who led a computing unit for NASA before computers. Are we politicalizing book selections because of these messages?
To help me understand why schoolbooks are banned, I looked at Tennessee’s recent removal of the 1992 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Maus.” When my copy of “Maus” arrived, I found it to be a graphic novel directed at children about the experience of the author’s family during the Holocaust. The author cleverly presented the Jewish cartoon victims as mice and the Nazi killers as cats.
This is a tough subject, and this work deserves a Pulitzer. If older students graduate without knowing the horrors of Auschwitz, then we have done them a great disservice and risk making the same mistakes in the future.
My next step was to ask our local school administration what, if any, books have been banned from school libraries recently. The answer was none. I was pleased. Had common sense won over cultural wars? I learned that one book, “I am Billie Jean King,” was moved from an elementary library to a middle school library. Googling the book, I found that it was described as ideal for elementary-school levels, so I ordered a copy looking for an answer.
“I am Billie Jean King” is another graphic novel format about a young girl who grows up to be a superstar tennis player. She discovers that men and women aren’t treated equally as athletes. The biography describes her famous defeat of Bobby Riggs, a ranked male tennis player. Was the book moved because the review panel did not want young girls to know about gender discrimination? A few pages later, I found a more sinister reason. King writes in a matter-of-fact way, “I realized that I was gay. Being gay means that if you’re a girl, you love and have romantic feelings for other girls – and if you’re a boy, you love and have romantic feelings for other boys.” Then it was on to tennis.
Should the concept of something other than straightness be hidden from children? That seems to be the reasoning behind the “Don’t Say Gay” bill our governor signed recently. While I pondered this, I recalled that kids are not born racists; racism is taught. Does the same apply to homophobia? To learn more, I asked for a copy of the minutes from the review panel that made this decision. At the time of writing, I have not received a reply.
Autocrats love burning and banning books. Just read about Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang, Julius Caesar, Nazi Joseph Goebbels, or Putin. They share a lust for power at the expense of the greater society. Could this be Gov. DeSantis and his legislative supporters’ motive for banning certain math textbooks?
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.