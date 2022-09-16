It really began with my college graduation present from my dad. It was a Nikon NiKormat 35mm camera. I had taken the photography courses in college since they were a part of my undergraduate major area of study. I just loved that camera with all the adjustments in shutter speed and f-stop setting that were on the barrel of the lenses, so as you looked through the view-finder, you knew what adjustments were being made. It was a beautiful design. Later when I moved up to a more advanced Nikon F3, I missed the adjustments on the lenses.
As my career moved along, so did my trusty Nikormat. I exposed many rolls of film, and many were turned into slides for the traditional “slide show” of the day. This was well before the PowerPoint era.
When digital cameras came on the scene, it didn’t take long for the price to be affordable and the quality to match film cameras. The Nikormat and the F3 remained in the camera bag in the closet. I had hoped my collection of Nikon lenses could be transferred over to a Nikon digital camera, but the mounts were different. The Nikormat and lenses went to my oldest daughter who still enjoyed 35mm film.
I have taken hundreds of pictures, and even though some might be on a wall as a print, there are still other gems that are etched on the memory card in my brain. I know where they are, and they are in the box of slides and negatives carefully stored in a couple of carefully sealed boxes in the closet. These boxes were gently moved from one location to another over the years and stored in a controlled environment to protect the slides and negatives.
Recently I decided to write a third book in my Flight-Lines series and some of the stories were chronicled in some of the slides in those boxes. It was time to go diving into the past and unseal the boxes. It was a major excavation since our closets seem to be places where many things go to hide and the closets are like magnets attracting everything and anything we don’t want to trip over in our daily activities. I am a charter member of the pack-rat family.
With an understanding wife, we dug out the boxes of photos, after uncovering and moving the layers of other things in the way. I believe Becky thought this was going to be an opportunity to do some serious culling of the items, and I did manage to collect one box of things that went into the trash. A small victory, but still in all, a step forward.
On the “I didn’t remember I had this” category, a Tiffen ShowCorder was in one of the boxes. For those who don’t know what that is, it was the technology before MS PowerPoint slide presentations. You had a cassette recorder/player that synced with two carousel slide projectors. You could play music and or narration with slides being projected and dissolving from one image to another. state-of-the-art in the ‘70s. Why I kept it, I will never know. Maybe a vintage technology collector (VTC) will see a value in it. A VTC is another name for a fancy pack-rat.
The rest of the exploration had Kodak carousel trays full of slides and stacks of loose slides in a bunch of yellow boxes and other plastic slide sorters. What I didn’t have was my slide sorting light box, so I was holding each slide up to a bright light and seeing what was there. It took hours, and even though I thought I should stop and make a lighted slide sorter, I couldn’t stop. What a trip down memory lane as I discovered some things and places that had been lost in my memory.
So, after I sorted the slides that I knew I wanted, the next step was to go to Amazon and look for the technology to take the slides and convert them into digital image file. Here again, technology has advanced and, and a few days later after the Amazon slide converter arrived, the selected slides that were in the cigar box on my desk now have their own separate file folder in my computer.
All the time I was sorting and thinking about the past, I was hearing Paul Simon’s song, “Kodachrome,” in the back of my mind. I don’t even know where you could buy a roll of 35mm film today. Everything seems to be dependent upon what you can do and the images you can make with the latest version of your iPhone.
What I think is ironic is that with some iPhone and digital cameras, when you take a picture, it will play the sound of a shutter closing on a camera. I guess it is a way of indicating the picture was taken.
