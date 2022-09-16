It really began with my college graduation present from my dad. It was a Nikon NiKormat 35mm camera. I had taken the photography courses in college since they were a part of my undergraduate major area of study. I just loved that camera with all the adjustments in shutter speed and f-stop setting that were on the barrel of the lenses, so as you looked through the view-finder, you knew what adjustments were being made. It was a beautiful design. Later when I moved up to a more advanced Nikon F3, I missed the adjustments on the lenses.

As my career moved along, so did my trusty Nikormat. I exposed many rolls of film, and many were turned into slides for the traditional “slide show” of the day. This was well before the PowerPoint era.

