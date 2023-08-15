I spend a considerable sum of money on websites, subscriptions to newspapers, and other printed material. My defense for this outrageous use of my retirement funds is that I don’t have a boat, and I don’t take expensive cruises. (A footnote: a medium-sized cruise ship spews greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 12,000 cars; that will be the subject of another column.) My body will no longer take me and my camera to remote places where I can photograph birds. However, if you visit the Sebring Library, you will see a display of my last 25 photographs.
One advantage to accessing so much information is that something that sounds fake can be quickly checked with other sources. When I read that Governor DeSantis was, if elected president, going to get rid of federal bureaucrats by “slitting throats on Day One,” I decided to check other news organizations. The “slitting” quote and more were confirmed. DeSantis appears to have developed a campaign strategy of being more wicked than Trump.
Last week, the second news item that caught my attention was an article about failing local newspapers. Weekday newspaper circulation has dropped from about 55.8 million households to 28.6 million in the past two decades. Researchers claim that we should expect corruption, lower voting, and polarization when local papers fail.
I am a volunteer columnist, and I have never asked the owners of the Highlands News-Sun about finances or how circulation is trending. Therefore, I have no reason to believe our local paper is in trouble. Nevertheless, I become very concerned about Highlands County’s future when I hear about other newspapers failing.
When I talk with people about an issue, I wrote about in a column, I often learn that they are not News-Sun subscribers. This tells me that these people are interested in our community and should be reading our local paper. If each subscriber could recruit just one new subscriber, it would be good insurance against our paper not joining the more than 2,000 newspapers that have vanished since 2004.
My third article last week was found in our own News-Sun – the headline was “Helping the homeless.”
Some county commissioners were reported to be confirming that we have a homeless problem, and they are seeking answers. This is an improvement over the Avon Park City Council. Some councilors there complained about the city’s homeless and demanded someone else fix their problem.
Everyone must step up to address the homeless problem.
There are four categories of actions needed. Ignore any one of them, and we will fail.
(1) Police actions: Arresting people experiencing homelessness and removing tent communities are not solutions. Our police must focus on drug dealers and educate them about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.
(2) Mental health: We must flood our community with mental health professionals.
(3) Temporary housing and soup kitchens: City governments must find short-term shelters. This is not a permanent solution, but it gets people off the street while we work on the 4th action. Start by buying hotels.
(4) Develop affordable housing: We have a few permanent housing developments that offer small apartments for less than $400 per month. For profit and nonprofits need local government help with sites and zoning to develop more affordable housing.
If you are wondering why I am not writing about the story of the year, the arrest of our former president, the answer is that I am experiencing exhaustion from the constant coverage of Trump-related events.
Jim Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.