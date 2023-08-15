I spend a considerable sum of money on websites, subscriptions to newspapers, and other printed material. My defense for this outrageous use of my retirement funds is that I don’t have a boat, and I don’t take expensive cruises. (A footnote: a medium-sized cruise ship spews greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 12,000 cars; that will be the subject of another column.) My body will no longer take me and my camera to remote places where I can photograph birds. However, if you visit the Sebring Library, you will see a display of my last 25 photographs.

One advantage to accessing so much information is that something that sounds fake can be quickly checked with other sources. When I read that Governor DeSantis was, if elected president, going to get rid of federal bureaucrats by “slitting throats on Day One,” I decided to check other news organizations. The “slitting” quote and more were confirmed. DeSantis appears to have developed a campaign strategy of being more wicked than Trump.

