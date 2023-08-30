There is substantial evidence that low-pressure systems have proven to be unreliable and inefficient to operate. They are susceptible to failures and overflows. Some claim that low-pressure systems that are near water or sensitive estuaries may pose an immediate threat to water quality and the environment.
When sewer systems are installed, having adequate funding, maintenance and experienced staff are critical. Sewage spills are a common problem facing communities in Florida. Between 2015 and March 2020, there were 13,984 reported sewage spills in the state, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The FDEP confirmed the statistics obtained from the data.
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, the FDEP reported “over 9 million gallons of wastewater have spilled across Florida.” (Jennifer A Diouhy and Ari Natter, “Cities Swimming in Raw Sewage as Hurricanes Overwhelm Systems,” Bloomberg News, 13 September 2017.) Homes behind Balmoral Nursing Home also experienced sewage flows into their homes during Irma.
A Lake June Pointe resident, who has extensive experience in sewer systems, told Town Council members at the Aug. 21st special meeting that low-pressure sewer systems are designed for rural areas where homes are far apart. Several other citizens raised valid concerns about low-pressure system issues. Did their voices fall on deaf ears?
We need collaborative discussions rather than a government mandate. It takes heroic efforts, determination, and perseverance to break through dictatorial mandates. The town’s engineers and council members need to routinely interact with citizens to address all approaches to improve the health of our lakes.
High-quality sewer systems are one solution, but they are not the only answer. They don’t prevent damage from fertilizers and pesticides, wastewater runoff from farm animals, sediment accumulation, PH imbalance, and erosions, as well as general contamination following heavy rains and hurricanes that flush residue from highways and streets and topple trees and debris into our lakes.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) added carp to Lake June to eat a highly invasive plant. They ate the invasive plant, but also ate the healthy grasses that absorb nutrients and give off oxygen. Perhaps, the FWC should fund a program to replace native aquatic grasses. Could it be that the absence of healthy aquatic plants has contributed to a decline in water quality? Indeed, according to the FWC on water clarity: Aquatic plants remove nutrients in the water. When plants are removed, nutrients may then be utilized by phytoplankton, turning the water green.
Furthermore, perhaps the utilities director could select one troubled area of pollution, such as the one in the Lake Placid, isolate the problem to a localized contributor or contributors and recommend immediate remediation actions. One citizen questioned the cause of that one area of excessive pollution. The engineer quickly dismissed that question, stating, “all septic tanks were the cause.” That is hardly an acceptable answer.
Perhaps modern aeration systems could be part of the solution to improve our lakes, if the sources of the most serious contamination can be isolated, eliminated or significantly reduced. Combined actions could provide oxygen for fish, improve water quality, increase water clarity, lower total nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) levels, and greatly reduce algae and chlorophyll-a.
If the intent of the $40 million grant is to improve and protect our lakes, perhaps town management ought to implement a more inclusive approach, to include evaluating the newest generation septic systems, as well as retrofit systems. Some of these systems claim to offer advanced wastewater treatment solution that saves water, saves money and saves the environment. They might offer a better and more economical approach and, when coupled with other options, might go a long way to restoring health to our lakes.
Good leadership is approaching problems with an open mind, exchanging and evaluating ideas and options. Most of all, leadership is being straight forward with citizens, recognizing their talents and experiences, being honest with them, and letting them be part of the solution. Shutting down conversations and ignoring all avenues of approach rarely results in the best outcomes.
Marlene Barger is a Lake Placid resident.