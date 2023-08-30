There is substantial evidence that low-pressure systems have proven to be unreliable and inefficient to operate. They are susceptible to failures and overflows. Some claim that low-pressure systems that are near water or sensitive estuaries may pose an immediate threat to water quality and the environment.

When sewer systems are installed, having adequate funding, maintenance and experienced staff are critical. Sewage spills are a common problem facing communities in Florida. Between 2015 and March 2020, there were 13,984 reported sewage spills in the state, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The FDEP confirmed the statistics obtained from the data.

