Build an inclusive community
At public forums, whether it’s the Sebring City Council, the School Board, or editorials in the Highlands News-Sun, the circus arrives and it’s one clownish religious fanatic after another tumbling from the tiny car.
It’s Terry Mendel and her public smear campaigns against the Cadzows and David Leidel and the CRA; along with her proclamations of spiritual warfare and alignment with extremist organizations like the Liberty Counsel and the Tea Party. It’s Lauren Bush and the unsubstantiated rhetoric she espouses at the HCSB meetings. It’s Police Chief James Fansler, elevating his religious beliefs while denouncing Hinduism and yoga. It’s fire and brimstone. It’s nonsense about witchcraft. It’s unwarranted attacks on the LGBTQ community. It’s inaccurate statements claiming burlesque is a catalyst for public health crises. It’s attempts to legislate morality and legal adult behavior.
Quite frankly, it’s embarrassing.
These pious hypocrites speak in platitudes of Sebring’s family-friendly reputation, but for whose family? Abhorrent attitudes must be challenged to negate their legitimacy. Hateful voices shouldn’t be the loudest in the room. Don’t believe the ersatz support for their platform. Mendel and Bush collect their minority of like-minded bigots in the room to applaud their comments, building the impression of support from the larger community. It’s easy to feign popularity when stacking the audience in one’s favor.
Sebring is falsely portrayed as George Sebring’s Christian utopia – a city welcome only to Christians, and citizens must uphold the vision of a man who died 96 years ago. That image doesn’t make Sebring appear family-friendly – it makes Sebring look like Jonestown.
One need not identify with organized religion to be respected in this community. End the vitriol and hyperbole. End the false narrative that Christians and the LGBTQ community are unable of mutual coexistence.
Build an inclusive community attracting the best and brightest and sustainable employment opportunities. 190,000 college students live within two hours from Sebring and will require housing and employment upon graduation. Polk County is the fastest growing county in Florida. When Polk becomes saturated, people will consider Highlands and what will they see – this shameful circus of absurdity?
Sebring is the seat of a county in which over 100,000 people reside. We need progressive government and a positive public image ensuring continued growth and opportunity. We cannot allow Sebring to be paralyzed by religious zealots wishing to exist solely in an era of irrelevant nostalgia.
Jeff Schoop
Sebring
Citations: Polk County Growth:
https://www.cfdc.org/continued-growth -in-polk-county-fuels-economic-development-opportunities/
