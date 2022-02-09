The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) has served this community since 1937, a time when there were only about 11,000 residents. With a current population of over 102,000 permanent residents, and a seasonal influx of over 35,000 visitors and temporary residents during the winter months, the demand for local public health services has never been greater or more important.
From 2012 to 2021, DOH-Highlands partnered with DOH-DeSoto to provide public health services as combined health departments. In July of 2021, DOH-Highlands became a stand-alone health department and hired a new administrator, Shane Lockwood, to guide this transition. Shane began serving the people of Highlands County in September 2021. Prior to that date, he held various roles at local public health departments in Connecticut for over 25 years.
Shane graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health and obtained his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He has extensive experience in administrative services, community health, environmental health, and emergency management. Shane has also taught public health and emergency management at the university level, a reflection of his strong commitment to building the next generation of public health workers.
Shane’s experience includes serving as the director of health for the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District in Connecticut for nearly a decade and as president of the Connecticut Directors of Health. While serving as the deputy director of health for the City of Waterbury, Connecticut, Shane managed a budget of close to $11 million and a staff of 160 employees. In 2001, as the Sanitarian/Emergency Preparedness coordinator for the Pomperaug District Department of Health, also in Connecticut, Shane was part of a multi-agency anthrax incident response team during an event that unfortunately claimed the life of one local resident.
“As we enter 2022 and begin to come out of this pandemic, I look forward to building a renewed sense of purpose and dedication within the public health workforce at DOH-Highlands and working together with Highlands County leadership to strengthen our joint commitment to serving the public health needs of all those who live, work, learn and play in Highlands County,” said Shane Lockwood, DOH-Highlands Administrator. “I am honored to have been chosen to lead this new DOH-Highlands as we work to build a healthier Highlands County, with a focus on health equity and the impact of social determinants of health within our communities.”
In the coming weeks, this column will host a series of articles about the public health services available at the health department, highlighting each department and the services provided there. We will discuss how people can access those services, where those services are located, and go over some important health topics and frequently asked questions about public health. We hope this will help people in Highlands County understand who we are, why we are here, and how we can help them make informed decisions about their personal health and that of those they care for.
Pam Crain is public information officer for DOH-Highlands.