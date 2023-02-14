Our present-day business cards have actually evolved from the turn of the century before phones and email. Think of it. If you wanted to talk to anybody, you had to set out on foot or by carriage to find them at their businesses or at home.
Well-to-do people addressed this problem by having calling cards printed. Cards would be embossed with their name, address and the day of the week they had chosen to ‘receive’ callers. Should someone come by not knowing what day they might be ‘received’, they presented their own calling card to the maid who met them at the door. They might include a short note on the back of the card, which would be placed on a silver tray in the vestibule of the home just inside the door.
The maid did not, absolutely did not, volunteer madam’s receiving day to just anyone who dropped by. Instead, the lady of the house would go through the calling cards and have the information ‘conveyed ‘ to the person (or not) that they were welcome to come by on her designated receiving day.
I guess not getting a response was the message that you were not welcome to visit. Now there’s a snub – a way to put you in your place.
Reading further into the ways of society at the turn of the century, I discovered women did not get all corseted up every single day but, most especially not if pregnant. Since they often had large families, they were frequently ‘with child’ so they wore morning gowns, peignoirs, negligees all day long in the privacy of their homes, rarely appearing in public unless attending a funeral of a close relative or the mansion caught fire.
I used to wonder how women could stand wearing those corsets with the stays and tight lacings down the back to achieve the tiny waist they desired. Well, they didn’t do that every day.
In my mid-20’s I lived in Coconut Grove. I used to work out at a fitness center frequented by Playboy Bunnies. Talk about intimidating! I remember the ‘door bunny’ who greeted all arrivals had to be the best-looking and tallest, most impressive bunny at the Playboy Club. All the bunnies were so casual that they wandered around the big bathroom showers stark naked while the rest of us were struck dumb by their casual display of their perfect bodies. While every one of them looked better than every one of us ordinary females, on closer inspection we could see that all had bruise lines almost an inch wide on their front, back and sides caused by the metal stays in their very tight little bunny uniforms.
Would I have traded my military-style airline uniform for that? Yup, in a New York minute I would have. But only for about just a single day or night of it. What woman would pass up the opportunity to be the object of every man’s adoration for just that one shining moment one single night?