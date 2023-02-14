Our present-day business cards have actually evolved from the turn of the century before phones and email. Think of it. If you wanted to talk to anybody, you had to set out on foot or by carriage to find them at their businesses or at home.

Well-to-do people addressed this problem by having calling cards printed. Cards would be embossed with their name, address and the day of the week they had chosen to ‘receive’ callers. Should someone come by not knowing what day they might be ‘received’, they presented their own calling card to the maid who met them at the door. They might include a short note on the back of the card, which would be placed on a silver tray in the vestibule of the home just inside the door.

Recommended for you