When I listen to the radical right of the Republican Party and the extreme left of the Democratic party, there is no middle ground on abortion. But even though the two extremes get all our attention, neither of them represents the majority of Americans. I thought I would include some information to help you think about your own views.

A national poll tells us that 90% of America believes abortion should be legal in some circumstances and illegal in others. Looking at it a different way, only 10% of America think abortion should be banned in all cases. On the other hand, just 19% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all circumstances.

