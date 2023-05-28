I had dinner with President Alexander Cartwright of the University of Central Florida and had the opportunity to chat about what could create “the next Silicon Valley” in Florida. What is the role of a great institution like UCF in helping to build a thriving high-wage next-generation economy in central Florida?
Florida needs to build a high-wage industry. Too many of our jobs are service jobs related to tourism and retirees. While those are fine jobs, they are generally lower paying.
Our great universities like UCF, are doing their part – producing a large volume of talented graduates. We are just not using them to create a competitor to Silicon Valley.
The University of Central Florida is the number one supplier of graduates to the aerospace and defense industries and has been number one for six years. There are over 230 aviation, aerospace, and defense companies in Orlando.
The University of Central Florida houses the largest institution in the world focused on modeling, simulations, and training research.
The university is ranked sixth nationally for transportation science and technology. There are many more UCF technology accolades I could share, but by now, you should be convinced UCF is a great university producing lots of great technology workers.
A great university like UCF is a necessary, but not sufficient, requirement to build the next Silicon Valley. After all, the University of Florida is a great institution, but Gainesville is hardly a mecca for technology start-ups. Florida State is also a wonderful university, but Tallahassee’s start-up scene is not seen.
What is Florida missing to create a high-wage technology economy to complement our tourism and retiree industries?
We are missing jobs for our graduates.
If you got a degree from a Florida university in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM), there are not enough jobs to keep you here. Only 56% of computer science graduates stay in the state of Florida. Only 53% of engineering graduates stay in the state. Only 51% of Life Sciences – Bio Medical students remain in Florida.
We are investing in, and creating great STEM talent, then quickly exporting our talent to states that have STEM jobs for them. Florida needs to create jobs, so the great STEM graduates stay in our state
Young people like cool big cities. This means we need our major cities to feel young and hip. Hard to do when Florida is full of gray hair and servicing the needs of the gray hair generation is our primary industry.
Miami has that young, hip feel and is attracting billions of venture capital. In just the first quarter of 2022, venture capitalists invested $1.06 billion in 81 Miami-Fort Lauderdale companies. Miami ranked seventh in the entire country for new venture capital investment.
Metro Orlando is clearly not as cool as Miami. In 2022, metro Orlando raised just over a billion dollars in venture capital – but it was over 12 months, not three months like Miami.
Orlando is clearly on the rise. In 2016, the city saw just $83.7 million in venture capital investments. In 2022, that number was $1.1 billion. President Cartwright and his UCF team are working hard to create a bountiful crop of STEM graduates here in central Florida. It is up to us to keep them here. Venture capital is now available.
What else should we be doing?
Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .