The first thing you need to know as we get into this week’s column is that I, like many other people, see a counselor on a regular basis.
My counselor has been a lifesaver at times. She’s traveled many a dark road with me in my life and helped me find the light at the end of the tunnel. Time with her was safe, where I could say anything I wanted to and not be afraid of judgment or hurting someone’s feelings.
My time with her was especially important during the years I was a caregiver, first to my father-in-law, then subsequently to my mother-in-law. Caregiving can be a rough road and sometimes it helped just being somewhere I could acknowledge that.
Today, during our session, I mentioned that my father-in-law had been gone 11 years. My counselor, who has been walking the caregiving road herself, expressed surprise that it had been that long.
Later she asked me an interesting question. The gist of it was that in her opinion I had handled my time of caregiving with grace. How did I manage to do that?
I pointed out that there were times in her presence I wasn’t all that graceful about it. That I expressed resentment, frustration and anger. She replied that such was normal but that overall, I seemed to handle the situation well. How?
We talked about it a bit, and she begged me to write a column about it. There are people out there who need to hear this, she insisted.
So, okay. For my counselor, here it is.
As I think about it, there were certain attitudes I adopted to care for my in-laws. I already knew that unlike some, we would be able to keep them in our home. And I knew good and well a lot of work in this area would fall on my shoulders, because as a writer I worked from home. So I prayed about it and got ready.
One strong attitude that I cultivated early on was gratitude to Don’s parents. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but when it came to their son they gave me one of the most priceless gifts I have. I am forever grateful for that, and I figured helping them at the end of their lives was an appropriate “thank you.”
One of the hard things I dealt with was realizing that parts of my life would have to be limited, if not put on hold. When they moved in with us in November 2006, my fiction writing career was just beginning. While I worked on it over the years, giving to them meant saying “not now” to parts of it.
I didn’t have to eject all of it because of another thing – I had a support system. My counselor was for sure part of that. Don’s sister Patty came down at times to free me up so I could do things. Don bent over backwards more than once so that my writing career didn’t totally die.
And I was blessed with people around me who understood. One beloved lady in my congregation gave me permission to stop helping in our clothing room – there was too much going on and something had to give. Another would sit with my mother-in-law on Friday nights so Don and I could go out for a few hours. I don’t know if I would have handled things as well without all this.
God is good to me. He helped me through people who were there for me so I could be there for my in-laws. He helped shape my attitude so I could be kind to them even if I didn’t feel like it. He blessed me in my caring for my family.
If you are a caregiver, I hope this helps. If you need a shoulder, go ahead and email me at laura@laurahware.com. I’ll listen. And do what I can to help you on this road.
You can get through this. I did.