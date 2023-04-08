The first thing you need to know as we get into this week’s column is that I, like many other people, see a counselor on a regular basis.

My counselor has been a lifesaver at times. She’s traveled many a dark road with me in my life and helped me find the light at the end of the tunnel. Time with her was safe, where I could say anything I wanted to and not be afraid of judgment or hurting someone’s feelings.

