It’s National Nutrition Month and DOH-Highlands is celebrating by sharing information on how to add a World of Flavors to your diet.
This annual campaign from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics invites everyone to learn about how the wonderful flavors from around the world can help you create new ways to add different tastes and spices to everyday meals. This is also a time to learn about the cultural foods, traditions and recipes that others in your work community or family may enjoy, but you have never experienced. Sharing cultural foods opens an entire world of different tastes, textures, spices and aromas that can broaden your menu choices and add flavor to your life.
The Academy website offers a treasure of tips and activities to help everyone eat better and live longer by incorporating some of the ideas into everyday meal planning. While we are all different and come from unique backgrounds, and our bodies are all different, too, it is possible to find some common ground in cooking and meal preparation. For example, Asian Indian nutrition culture recommends cashews, almonds or other nuts as health snack options; Chinese nutrition culture promotes fresh fruit as a snack option; Latin American food culture lists raw veggies dipped in guacamole and fruit smoothies made with milk as health options, and the list goes on.
When shopping for new foods, it’s important to know how to read the labels on packages. This will help with choosing foods that are good sources of fiber and vitamins while avoiding those that are high in bad fats, sodium and added sugars. The food label also shows serving size for that product, calorie and nutrition information, and a list of ingredients if there are more than one contained in that food product. Another important, and possibly lifesaving, piece of information contained on a food label is the list of possible allergenic ingredients. Food manufacturers are required to list any ingredients in the product that come from the eight major allergenic foods: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.
This month-long celebration also highlights the work of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) who work in hospitals, public health clinics, nursing homes, universities, the food industry and research organizations, as well as those in private practices. These mostly unseen heroes are experts in helping the rest of us use the science of nutrition to make informed decisions and build healthier lives. They can help you reach personal health goals, such as weight loss or managing a chronic disease, and provide support throughout your journey to those goals.
So, why not join me in finding at least one new food or flavor to add to your culinary list? I have decided to give guacamole a try. Not exactly going rogue, I know. But avocadoes are not something I have ever used in my meal planning. I understand they contain good fats and are a healthy option, so I think it’s worth a try.
Resources: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics webpage, Eatright.org — Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; U.S. Food and Drug Administration food label information, www.fda.gov/food/new-nutrition-facts-label/whats-new-nutrition-facts-label
Pamela Crain is public information officer for the Highlands County Health Department.