Scanning a Facebook post hijacking the popular avoid the midday heat message, I chuckled. Instead of suggesting one avoid the hottest part of the day – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – it admonished one should stay indoors from 11 a.m. to mid-November. After being outside quite a bit lately, I nodded in agreement recalling the sheeting of sweat and wooziness after hours in the sun. If you work outdoors, my hat’s off to you and I sure hope you keep yours on. The blistering heat lately has been brutal.

Floridians know summer oscillates between hot as “h e double hockey sticks,” and deep Amazon monsoon season with a few named storms thrown in for good measure. Seems like we’ve been in a handful of blast furnace days now a bit too long. Yearning for a good storm to cool things down, I know that means my dog will be terrified and difficult to deal with even as the falling temperatures bring relief.

