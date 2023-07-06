Scanning a Facebook post hijacking the popular avoid the midday heat message, I chuckled. Instead of suggesting one avoid the hottest part of the day – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – it admonished one should stay indoors from 11 a.m. to mid-November. After being outside quite a bit lately, I nodded in agreement recalling the sheeting of sweat and wooziness after hours in the sun. If you work outdoors, my hat’s off to you and I sure hope you keep yours on. The blistering heat lately has been brutal.
Floridians know summer oscillates between hot as “h e double hockey sticks,” and deep Amazon monsoon season with a few named storms thrown in for good measure. Seems like we’ve been in a handful of blast furnace days now a bit too long. Yearning for a good storm to cool things down, I know that means my dog will be terrified and difficult to deal with even as the falling temperatures bring relief.
When heading outdoors, it’s a smart idea to check the heat index. The National Weather Service has a scientific way of measuring how darn hot it feels. Factoring in relative humidity, that peculiar way our moisture laden air lays on top of you like a big, sopping blanket, with the actual air temperature, the heat index gives us a substantiated temperature. For example, today as I type this it is merely 90 degrees, but when you factor in the 60% humidity, we hit the high score of a 100-degree heat index, and it is not even noon yet. How’s that for getting more than you expected?
What does this craziness mean? Well, one can get severely dehydrated so much faster on those days where the heat index tops 100. Today it is forecast to top out at 103 degrees, which isn’t the 110 that was thrown around a few days ago but seriously as soon as it tops 100 it’s time to take note.
Staying indoors if you can is smart, but if not, plenty of liquids and minimizing adult beverages is a smart idea. Water and sports drinks seem best or at the very least consider alternating them. I remember when I first moved to Florida I didn’t know and got sick a handful of times before I realized just how fluid is necessary when outdoors. Those ridiculous multipacks of water are like that for a reason.
Recently a group of us sat around a table, indoors at that time, with all the giant tumblers on display at each placement. Each person shared why their tumbler was now a current favorite and it was so funny thinking about how we each had so many others at home. Tumblers, those huge water cups most carry, go in and out of fashion faster than clothing. Whether you choose plastic or metal, stainless or glass-lined, these cups are lifesavers. Finding one that keeps ice from melting when your car interior reaches triple digits throughout the day is a challenge. While we keep searching for the best cup out there, stay hydrated and check that heat index before heading out. It just might save your night.