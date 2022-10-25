Someday, like me, you will be ‘tasked’ with one of the hardest jobs you will ever have to do – dispose of the personal effects of a loved one. Many of you have already done it more times than you like to remember. To be entrusted with this honor is a double-edged sword because it seems like each item is precious to someone and they are depending on you to ‘do the right thing’ in sharing it. None of this will be easy. Working together with family members helps even if it takes twice as long because of the memories shared. You will be careful, mindful, happy and sad in turns for as long as it takes. Stories will be told, tears will be shed and dried and, blessedly, there will even be laughter now and then, blessed tension-easing laughter.

First will be the easy part as you donate all the Tupperware, mismatched drinking glasses, chipped dishes, threadbare linens, furniture nobody has a use for and pray you do not see, next month on The Antiques Roadshow, some identical object worth thousands. Someone will reminisce that they ‘always loved that lamp’ or that they remember it was their wedding present to that bride 30 years ago. So you graciously give it back to them. It gets harder. Who gets the family Bible with all the pages of family births-marriages-deaths on the center pages, black ink gone brown with age? I have no idea how you make that decision. A thoughtful offer might be to have those most-precious center pages printed out for each family member who would like a copy – with the Bible going to the most dedicated genealogist in the family?

