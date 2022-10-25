Someday, like me, you will be ‘tasked’ with one of the hardest jobs you will ever have to do – dispose of the personal effects of a loved one. Many of you have already done it more times than you like to remember. To be entrusted with this honor is a double-edged sword because it seems like each item is precious to someone and they are depending on you to ‘do the right thing’ in sharing it. None of this will be easy. Working together with family members helps even if it takes twice as long because of the memories shared. You will be careful, mindful, happy and sad in turns for as long as it takes. Stories will be told, tears will be shed and dried and, blessedly, there will even be laughter now and then, blessed tension-easing laughter.
First will be the easy part as you donate all the Tupperware, mismatched drinking glasses, chipped dishes, threadbare linens, furniture nobody has a use for and pray you do not see, next month on The Antiques Roadshow, some identical object worth thousands. Someone will reminisce that they ‘always loved that lamp’ or that they remember it was their wedding present to that bride 30 years ago. So you graciously give it back to them. It gets harder. Who gets the family Bible with all the pages of family births-marriages-deaths on the center pages, black ink gone brown with age? I have no idea how you make that decision. A thoughtful offer might be to have those most-precious center pages printed out for each family member who would like a copy – with the Bible going to the most dedicated genealogist in the family?
Then comes the hardest part. There’s that small piece of jewelry that might or might not be genuine gold or some precious items like the Baccarat goblets, Repousse’ silver, the coin collection. Maybe someday someone will write a ‘how-to book’ to guide us, but don’t look to me to do it. I am in the process of disposing of a lifetime of keepsakes that my foster father accumulated over his 93 years. I’m sure Dan would have gifted his treasures himself had he been able to. Having had all his shots, he did not expect COVID to claim him within 48 hours. But can you imagine anyone who could look around the four walls of what they know to be their last home and say, “Well, I’d better get rid of this stuff. My time is growing short. Don’t want anybody fighting over any of it ... “
So here I sit surrounded by four or five big boxes of items my foster family has asked me, the family historian and genealogist, to sort through. Trouble is, I haven’t a clue what most of it meant to Dan, or even what much of it is. How I wish he had shared that with me years ago. Most of all, I am finding very old photos and nobody has a clue who these people were. I wish during holiday get-togethers, we had dragged out these dusty, old albums and let everyone have a go at putting a name to a face. You might remember this cautionary tale for future reference.
Years ago, I was a volunteer in the kitchen at the Sebring Elks Club with Pat and John Yirsa. Pat took a baggie of my ‘leftover’ costume jewelry – broken chains, singular remaining earrings from favorite pairs, pins, loose beads, name tags, even my Eastern airlines name tag and wings and the little “For Sale” brooch I used to wear to closings when I was a real estate agent. Pat made a piece of art with much of it – on velvet in a wooden frame. It is a thing of beauty. Mine is quite big, the items arranged in the shape of a tree.
I plan to take all of my foster father’s medals, Navy and Eastern Airlines wings, tie tacks, coins, and watch faces and have her make five pieces of what I call her ‘jewelry art’ – one framed piece for each of Dan’s five kids. Each will be invited to send me a baggie of their own personal items they would like included within this approximate 10-by-17-inch frame. All arranged in the shape of a jet plane, which will become family heirlooms for all the grandkids someday.
Look for me (near the Master Gardeners and the book authors) at the Spring Lake Festival on Oct. 29 (10 a.m. till 5 p.m.) and see this ‘jewelry art.’ Mine is priceless to me but it was very reasonably priced. Now a ‘snowbird’ from Michigan, Pat will be down here in December for six months and available to custom-make a piece of art for you to cherish and pass on to a family member some day.
Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She welcomes your comments at at samatsea5@gmail.com