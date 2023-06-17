Imagine, if you will, you have been elected mayor of a small Southern town. Short of resigning (work with me here), what would you do to benefit your people? What would you want to be known for?

A number of thoughts undoubtedly come to mind. You might be someone who would want to make sure citizens were safe. Maybe your dream is to bring businesses into town for jobs. Or perhaps you’ll finally do something about the pothole on some random avenue that has been untended for months.

