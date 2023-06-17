Imagine, if you will, you have been elected mayor of a small Southern town. Short of resigning (work with me here), what would you do to benefit your people? What would you want to be known for?
A number of thoughts undoubtedly come to mind. You might be someone who would want to make sure citizens were safe. Maybe your dream is to bring businesses into town for jobs. Or perhaps you’ll finally do something about the pothole on some random avenue that has been untended for months.
Whatever you might imagine, I doubt any of you thought, “I would build a 62-foot-tall chicken topiary that will put this town on the map.”
Yet, this idea came to one Jim Puckett of the small town of Fitzgerald, Georgia a few years ago. He felt the town, no stranger to chickens (wild Burmese chickens are found there, and to honor them, the town has an annual Wild Chicken Festival), would benefit the town and get it lots of attention.
He wasn’t entirely wrong about that last. As the metal frame of the chicken rose higher and higher, the news media came around from all over, wanting to hear about this giant chicken 20 minutes from I-75. There were plans to add a bed and breakfast to it and Puckett said it would be the largest chicken topiary in the world.
Unfortunately, things did not go smoothly. COVID-19 didn’t help, and delays and increased costs meant that the expenses for the Big Chicken went to almost double the $150,000 originally budgeted for it. In 2021, Jason Holt, a former member of the town’s council, ran against Puckett for mayor, along with a nameless candidate. The chicken was a campaign issue, with Holt promising fiscal responsibility.
To say Puckett lost that election isn’t enough. Holt came away with more than 60% of the vote, and Puckett only managed to eke out less than 5%. But in a November 2021 article I read on www.cbc.ca, Puckett was unrepentant. He claimed the chicken had already accomplished what he wanted – the town had gotten attention.
The chicken still stands in Fitzgerald, unfinished. Recently, Holt and the city council voted on its fate. Bad news for Puckett: They will not finish the job. It will not get the greenery to make it a chicken topiary, nor will it house any bed and breakfast.
However, given that it would cost the town $40,000 to tear the thing down, they’ve decided to keep it. According to an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (and thanks to best friend Tina for filling me in), an appointed citizen committee formed to look into the thing suggested that minor things like a paint job and a six-foot fence to keep kids out be done, and the town could boast having, if not the largest, one of the largest chicken statues out there.
The council accepted the recommendations in an 8-0 vote. So the chicken lives, a mere shadow of what it could have been, but still an object to boast about.
I live in a small city (technically I live in the county, but my mailing address includes the city). I’ve tried to imagine my reaction to someone planning to build a giant topiary animal here. Laughter might be involved. So would a healthy dose of skepticism. Besides, this is central Florida, if we were going to build a huge topiary statue of anything it would probably be an orange. Or in Sebring’s case, maybe a racecar (we have a track here).
In any case, I’d rather see tax dollars going to things more helpful to the citizens, like roadwork and bringing back recycling. So I guess you could say in the matter of huge topiaries of fowl, I am chickening out.
Laura Ware is a Sebring resident.